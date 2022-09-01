Sky Organics Announces Dean Neiger as the Brand's First Chief Sustainability Officer

Neiger's Appointment Kicks Off the Brand's National Organic Month Efforts and Partnership with Ecologi to Plant Fives Trees for Every Sky Organics Order

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics, one of the fastest growing certified organic beauty and personal care brands with a mission to provide sustainable beauty care that is good for people and the planet, is proud to announce the appointment of Founder, Dean Neiger, as Chief Sustainability Officer. Neiger's appointment will kick off Sky Organics' efforts for September National Organic Month which includes a partnership with Ecologi, the subscription-based carbon offsetting platform, to plant trees in core reforestation sites around the world.

Neiger recently stepped down from his longtime role as Sky Organics' Chief Strategy Officer to become the company's first Chief Sustainability Officer, fully dedicating himself to improving their sustainability efforts and working toward a better planet and future for all.

"I could not be more thrilled for my new role as Chief Sustainability Officer of Sky Organics. I am so proud of all we have built as a company but recognize that we have more work to do in improving our sustainability efforts," said Neiger. "Sky Organics is an inclusive and environmentally responsible brand, and becoming a more sustainable brand is no longer a choice, but a responsibility. I want to pour myself into continuing to make ourselves, and the world around us, the best it can be."

Sky Organics has kicked off a partnership with Ecologi, a social enterprise dedicated to fighting the climate crisis through reforestation. Through this collaboration, Sky Organics has committed to planting one tree per order made on SkyOrganics.com. Additionally, the company will plant one tree for every person who signs up for Sky Organics' newsletter. Lastly, in celebration of National Organic Month, Sky Organics will be heightening these efforts throughout the month of September by planting five trees for every order made on SkyOrganics.com.

You can hear more about Dean Neiger's appointment to Chief Sustainability Officer and what's to come for the brand by listening to Neiger's interview on the Beauty Is Your Business Podcast (airing this September) as well as reading his first blog post as Chief Sustainability Officer HERE.

For more information about Sky Organics, please visit SkyOrganics.com and @skyorganics.us on Instagram.

About Sky Organics:

Sky Organics, one of the fastest growing natural brands, is a family-owned, Private Equity-backed company dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean and organic essentials. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods, among others. Sky Organics products are thoughtfully made using ethically sourced, good-for-you ingredients, and are not tested on animals.

About Ecologi:

Climate action at your fingertips. Ecologi is a platform for real climate action. We facilitate the funding of carbon offset projects and tree planting around the world. Our mission is to reduce 50% of global CO2 emissions by 2040 and responsibly plant billions of trees every year. To do this we call on individuals & businesses to take personal responsibility and help tackle the biggest threat of our generation. Collectively, with a little input from a lot of people, we have the power to secure our future.

