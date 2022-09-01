Pedigree Technologies is Offering Two New Tracking Tags Increasing Visibility into Companies' Assets at a Fraction of the Cost

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedigree Technologies announces the addition of two new Tracking Tags to its OneView platform. By attaching to outdoor tools, equipment, and remote assets, these Bluetooth® tags offer customers increased visibility at a fraction of the cost of GPS devices. The tracking tags will connect and sync with truck and trailer GPS devices, Pedigree applications on handsets and tablets, Pedigree's Cab-Mate ELD, and yard-based receivers.

Pedigree's Tracking Tags are one tool that solves the dilemma of "Where's my stuff".

Businesses can only make money if they deploy their equipment and tools efficiently. Pedigree's Tracking Tags are one tool that solves the dilemma of "Where's my stuff". These tags are far less expensive than GPS trackers, so monitoring your lower-valued assets becomes affordable. Bluetooth tags are small, weatherproof, long battery-life devices that are quickly installed on most anything including tools, ladders, light equipment, bins, and iron attachments.

Using Bluetooth wireless signals, the tags repeatedly transmit messages with an asset's unique identifier. These signals are picked up and displayed on the OneView platform along with other vehicle- and asset-based GPS devices that are being monitored. The OneView platform can also display common industrial tool tags from leading manufacturers.

The Tags are purpose-built for the harsh environments found in the industries Pedigree serves: transportation, construction, oil and gas, and heavy equipment. The PT TAG 20 and PT TAG 5 each have a signal range of up to 200 meters. Both models are designed for a long-life of consistent operation with batteries that last 20 and 5 years, respectively. Installation of these small, compact devices is quick and simple.

Pedigree Technologies is challenging the telematics status quo. Traditional solutions overlook the complex operating environments of Heartland industries such as transportation, oil & gas, and heavy equipment. These enterprises require a 360-degree view into all service and supply chain assets, not just fleets. Using telematics as a foundation, we integrate and layer smart technologies to offer a more expansive view into assets, inventory, and business-critical systems. The power of Pedigree is to connect the unconnected, all through a single pane of glass.

Key solutions include ELDs, asset tracking, fleet management, maintenance, dispatching, IoT sensors, and more. Pedigree provides 24x7x365 domestic customer service and employs more than 90 professionals across the country. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Fargo, North Dakota. For more information about Pedigree Technologies visit PedigreeTechnologies.com or to learn more about Bluetooth Tags read, "Where's My Stuff?" – Listen to Your Bluetooth® Tags. For more information about this release or Pedigree Technologies, please contact Deidra Schwindt at Deidra.Schwindt@PedigreeTechnologies.com.

