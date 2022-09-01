One League Connects the World's Gifted Changemakers to World-Class Education and Opportunity

In collaboration with Harvard, MIT, Stanford, and global industry leaders, One League is empowering highly promising, underserved changemakers to realize global impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One League (one-league.org), a new global education institution connecting the world's promising changemakers to best-in-class education and opportunity, today announced its launch.

One League offers an Ivy League quality graduate-level education, via globally accessible live, synchronous online classes, with curriculum curated and licensed from Harvard, MIT, and Stanford, in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing, MIT Institute for Data, Systems, and Society (IDSS), and Stanford Online. The organization offers a two-year Master of Business Administration (MBA), along with a MicroMasters® in Statistics and Data Science from MITx, and a Certificate of Achievement in Innovation & Entrepreneurship from Stanford Online. One League fellows are championed by the organization's extensive coalition of industry executives and leaders and receive guidance, support, and access to opportunities to seek venture funding to propel world-changing ideas.

One League's inaugural class of 60 fellows has received a 100% tuition-free scholarship covering all expenses of the program, as well as a monthly technology access stipend. The fellows represent over 30 countries including Afghanistan, Ghana, Iraq, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Uganda, and the United States. The cohort includes a Forbes 30 Under 30 Awardee, a Presidential Award Winner, a Human Rights Fellow, a Global Prize Winner to Combat Energy Poverty, and a Top 100 Women in Technology Awardee. Fellows are working on audacious projects such as realizing energy equity across Africa, creating agents of change in Southeast Asia, and building technology incubators in the Middle East. The class includes survivors of war, first generation college graduates, refugees, ethnic and cultural minorities, and sole breadwinners for their families living under the poverty line.

One League is founded by Umaimah Mendhro, an accomplished Silicon Valley entrepreneur and Harvard Business School alum. Mendhro grew up in rural Pakistan and lived in exile in Saudi Arabia, with limited access to formal education for much of her life. Mendhro went on to attend two Ivy League institutions, Cornell University and Harvard Business School, where she was amongst the top 5% in her graduating class. She applied her education to build a multi-million-dollar e-commerce brand, VIDA. One League fulfills Mendhro's lifelong mission to empower changemakers and unlock human potential around the world.

"Our mission is to democratize access to privilege and opportunity. One League's Inaugural Class has the ambition, grit, and potential to become future leaders in their countries, build economic engines in their regions, and ultimately help raise nations out of poverty, if only given a seat at the table" said Umaimah Mendhro, Founder and President of One League. "Our inaugural class represents the millions of gifted individuals who acutely experience the vast global challenges our world faces today. They each have the empathy and capability to build the critical solutions our world demands, given the opportunity."

All One League classes are conducted in real time via online sessions. Fellows join from their respective countries to learn from award-winning faculty. The MBA program is led by a set of distinguished One League faculty, who have taught at top-tier institutions, authored award-winning books and published articles, and are dedicated to the rigor of One League's world-class learning opportunities. Distinguished One League faculty that will teach the Harvard Business School curriculum using the HBS case study method, includes Dr. Rob Austin, Dr. June Cotte, Dr. Noel Maurer, Dr. Partha Mohanram, Dr. Gautam Mukunda, and Dr. J. Peter Scoblic.

"Harvard Business Publishing is pleased to support One League in their mission of democratizing access to world-class management education. The delivery of the core curriculum through the case method pioneered at Harvard Business School is evident of One League's commitment to rigor and high-quality learning experiences that should be accessible to all qualified students, regardless of their means," said Ellen Desmarais, Senior Vice President of Higher Education at Harvard Business Publishing.

"We're thrilled One League joined the MIT IDSS Alliance to expand our joint mission to provide top-notch online learning with hands-on group interaction. We strongly share One League's commitment to providing high-quality education regardless of financial circumstances," said Professor Devavrat Shah, Faculty Director, MITx MicroMasters® program in Statistics and Data Science.

"Our collaboration with One League and other institutions opens the door for more students, regardless of means, to develop an innovation and entrepreneurial mindset, learning from leading faculty at Stanford and from industry experts to solve real-world challenges and create lasting positive impact," said Carissa Little, Associate Dean, Global and Online Education, at the Stanford School of Engineering, and Executive Director of the Stanford Center for Professional Development, which manages Stanford Online.

One League is providing access to the knowledge, networking and opportunity that are hallmarks of top-tier educational institutions. One League has created a Global Mentorship Board that connects each fellow with an accomplished industry leader for the duration of their two-year program, as well as for two years after graduation. Mentorship Board members are alumni of Harvard, Stanford, and MIT and include over 50 industry leaders and executives from business, technology, finance, healthcare, education, social impact, strategy consulting, and venture backgrounds. They include Bobby Barnes, John Coleman, Dalia Rahman, Ajay Sudan, Aduke Thelwell, and Board Chair Esther (Hsu) Wang.

One League is a Public Benefit Corporation, is funded by a $1 million restricted grant Mendhro directed from her e-commerce company VIDA, which was initially backed by Google Ventures, Y Combinator, and other investors.

To learn more about One League, please visit https://one-league.org/.

About One League :

One League is a new global education institution that is connecting the world's gifted, underserved changemakers to world-class education and opportunity, irrespective of financial means. The organization collaborates with highly select top-ranking universities to offer life-changing education, via live synchronous sessions, led by world-renowned faculty members. Each One League fellow is championed by the organization's extensive coalition of industry executives and leaders, and receives access to competitive opportunities for recruitment and to seek venture funding to propel world-changing ideas.

About Harvard Business Publishing:

Harvard Business Publishing (HBP) was founded in 1994 as a not-for-profit, wholly owned subsidiary of Harvard University, reporting to Harvard Business School. Its mission is to improve the practice of management in a changing world. Through its articles, books, case studies, videos, learning programs, and digital tools, HBP helps lead, inform, and inspire professionals, corporations, educators, and students around the world with the best in management thinking and practice.

About MIT Institute for Data, Systems, and Society:

As part of the Schwarzman College of Computing, IDSS spans all five schools at MIT, embracing the collision and synthesis of ideas and methods from analytical disciplines including statistics, data science, information theory and inference, systems and control theory, optimization, economics, human and social behavior, and network science. These disciplines are relevant both for understanding complex systems and for presenting design principles and architectures that allow for the systems' quantification and management. IDSS seeks to integrate these areas—fostering new collaborations, introducing new paradigms and abstractions, and utilizing the power of data to address societal challenges.

Media Contact:

Jamie Han

press@one-league.org

View original content:

SOURCE One League