LG ANNOUNCES U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY OF TONE FREE® EARBUD LINEUP

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the U.S. pricing and availability of its 2022 lineup of TONE Free® true wireless earbuds. The new models provide the ultimate sound experience with advanced audio technologies, a better-fitting design, and a host of useful, new features. The T90 and TF8 models of the TONE Free® true wireless earbuds are now available at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers nationwide.

T90 TONE-T90Q $229.99 Available Now TF8 TONE-TF8Q $199.99 Available Now

LG's TONE Free T90 Dolby Atmos®1 earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.2 Dolby Head Tracking recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience, so users will feel like they are in the center of the scene and experience a whole new level of audio immersion whether they are listening to music, watching movies, enjoying favorite streaming series or playing games. When available, Dolby Head Tracking together with Dolby Atmos® content further elevates the sound through incredible detail and clarity for the ultimate listening experience. In addition, the T90s are the first wireless earbuds to feature an audio virtualizer designed by Dolby specifically for earbuds – an advanced solution that expands spatial dimensionality for stereo entertainment.

The 2022 lineup also sees the introduction of LG's new TONE Free Fit (TF8). Designed for an active lifestyle, the new model provides a secure and comfortable fit for all of life's active moments such as running, jumping or just moving your body. The TF8 features SwivelGrip technology – which helps keep the earbuds firmly and comfortably in place, even during the most intense workouts – and offers a lightweight design that promotes better air circulation.

Plus, the new TONE Free Fit (TF8) model delivers solid ANC performance, clear spatial sound with Meridian HSP technology, the benefits of medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels3 and LG's UVnano+ charging case. Made for your toughest workouts, the IP67-rated TF8 is resistant to rain and splashes allowing you to stay active without any worries.4

LG's new TONE Free models also ship with a UVnano+ charging case, which uses UV-C light to help refresh the earbuds. It effectively kills 99.9% of bacteria on the eargels of the earbuds in just 10 minutes during the powered charging cycle.5 Additionally, the T90s adopt medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels to provide a comfortable fit and help prevent irritation.3 Outstanding user convenience is another key benefit of LG's TONE Free earbuds, which now boast enhanced connectivity and wider compatibility. With the T90's new Plug & Wireless feature, the charging case lets you Connect to devices that don't have Bluetooth® capabilities. Need to take or make a call? Simply turn off Plug & Wireless mode. Also included is a USB-C to AUX cable, which allows users to plug the case into a radio, treadmill, in-flight entertainment system, or a wide range of other products to enjoy wireless listening and first-class sound quality anywhere they go.6

For more information on LG's 2022 TONE Free true wireless earbuds, visit LG.com.

1 Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. 2 Compatibility and availability may vary by device, application, and content. Dolby Head Tracking and audio virtualizer must be turned on in the LG TONE Free app. 3 This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements. 4 Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529. Dust tight and water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Tested in fresh water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. 5 UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. Independent testing shows the UVnano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the eargels of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected to the power cable. 6 Plug & Wireless compatibility varies by device. The microphone function is not supported in Plug & Wireless mode.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions, and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

