Caesars Sportsbook Goes Live with Mobile Sports Betting in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced its sports wagering mobile app, Caesars Sportsbook, is available for download in Kansas. Eligible sports fans can now enjoy mobile sports betting on iOS, Android, or desktop while taking advantage of industry-leading rewards.

The Caesars Sportsbook app features improved performance with a focus on speed, ease of use, and intuitive features to make getting a bet down easier than ever. The launch of Caesars Sportsbook in Kansas expands Caesars' already-established footprint in the Midwest through its offering of premium entertainment experiences at top gaming destinations Harrah's North Kansas City and Isle of Capri Hotel Boonville in neighboring Missouri and Harrah's and Horseshoe Council Bluffs in Iowa.

"We're proud to deliver a world-class sports betting experience that matches the championship pedigree Kansas is known for," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "Our Caesars Sportsbook app has never been more user-friendly, and when you combine that with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities offered through Caesars Rewards, we're thrilled about what we can bring to Kansas sports fans in time for football season."

Caesars Sportsbook is the only app in Kansas that combines an elevated sports wagering experience with unmatched rewards made possible through the app's integration with the industry-leading customer loyalty program Caesars Rewards. Every wager placed earns Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits that can be redeemed for unforgettable Caesars Rewards experiences, discounted getaways at Caesars destinations across the United States, bonus cash in the app, world-class culinary experiences, and much more.

Starting today, eligible sports fans anywhere in Kansas can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of a new special sign-up offer for first-time users:

The Full Caesar An additional 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits

One free bet equal to the amount of your first wager up to $1,250

Caesars is an industry leader in responsible gaming with a decades-long commitment to responsible gaming practices. As Caesars Sportsbook continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key emphasis, and customers in Kansas can directly access responsible gaming resources through Caesars Sportsbook's work with regulators and the community. In addition, the Caesars Sportsbook app has best-in-class tools in place to prevent problem gambling, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

Caesars Sportsbook is now live in 26 states and North American jurisdictions—19 of which are mobile—and operates the most retail sportsbooks across the country. For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate . Must be 21 or older to gamble. Must be physically present in Kansas. Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-522-4700.

