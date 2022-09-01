Atlanta Gas Light named one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work and Healthiest Employers

Company recognized by Atlanta Business Chronicle for creating an enjoyable workplace and thriving culture, while promoting healthy lifestyles

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Gas Light has been named one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work and Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The company received the award during the publication's 19th annual awards ceremony yesterday evening.

For 19 years, Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work Awards program has been recognizing companies throughout the region that go above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace and a thriving culture for their employees. The rankings of the top workplaces in Atlanta are based on employee engagement surveys and were presented in four categories based on workforce size.

"There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our teammates and sustaining an inclusive culture that allows each of us to grow and prosper," said Pedro Cherry, President, and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light. "Providing the tools and resources necessary for our employees and their families to live healthier lifestyles has always been a top priority, and we remain committed to finding innovative ways to invest in the long-term health and well-being of our employees."

Atlanta Gas Light is committed to helping each employee improve and maintain their overall wellness through an expansive offering of benefits and resources offered by the company's SouthernLifeStyle wellness program.

The company's workplace health and wellness efforts were measured in a survey issued by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and its partner, Healthiest Employers, a data research company that collects, measures and compares corporate wellness data worldwide in six key categories: Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, Reporting and Analytics.

About Atlanta Gas Light

Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service to approximately 1.7 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

