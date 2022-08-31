Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) Announces 2022 Fall Meeting & Business Showcase

19th Annual LIDMA Fall Meeting & Business Showcase of industry leaders to take place at the Westdrift Manhattan Beach in Manhattan Beach, California from October 16 to October 19, 2022.

The 2022 LIDMA conference theme is "Future of Life Insurance Distribution" and will feature keynote speakers

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) has announced its 19th Annual Fall Meeting and Business Showcase will take place October 16 – October 19, 2022, at the Westdrift Manhattan Beach in Manhattan Beach, CA. LIDMA is the foremost collection of the brightest minds in the life insurance industry with its membership comprised of direct response marketers, entrepreneurs, innovators, producers, carriers, and vendor partners who are driving positive change in life insurance distribution with the goal of closing the coverage gap among families in the US.

LIDMA will be jam-packed with expert panels, interactive break-out sessions, networking and collaboration.

The theme of this year's Fall Meeting, "Future of Life Insurance Distribution" will tackle the relevant topics of "The State of the Industry", "The State of the Market" and the "State of the Channel", all focused on where we are as industry today and how we can collaborate as an organization to continue to move the life insurance industry forward through technological and underwriting innovations. In addition, there will be a variety of interactive breakout sessions where our attendees can learn about lead generation, companies who are disrupting the industry and contact strategy best practices from experts in the life insurance community.

"This year's Fall Meeting, "Future of Life Insurance Distribution", will focus on innovations collectively needed as an industry to the meet the future demands of the next generation…meeting our customers when and how they want", stated LIDMA President Nicole Buckenmeyer. "All of the members in attendance will play a pivotal role in how we evolve as an industry to meet those demands. We've witnessed massive breakthroughs in technology, underwriting and digitization of the life insurance industry, but we know we still have more work to do in order to achieve our goal of providing financial protection and peace of mind to all families across the country. And, I'm proud to say that LIDMA continues to be the flagship organization in pushing our industry towards that goal."

The three-day LIDMA Fall Meeting will be jam-packed with expert panels, interactive break-out sessions and plenty of time set aside for networking and collaboration. As is our annual tradition, LIDMA will also be announcing its winners of the "Vision Award" and the coveted "Innovation Award". A snapshot of content includes:

Premier Hosted Sessions by Paperless Solutions Group, Pacific Life, ExamOne, Protective Life, Legal & General America, AIG, TransUnion, Transamerica, Lexis-Nexis Risk Solutions and Lincoln Financial.

"Future Proofing You" keynote by Jay Samit , international best-selling author – innovator.

"State of the Industry" panel hosted by Kevin Fusick , VP, Finance at Policygenius including Anton Harper , Assistant Vice President & Actuary at Transamerica, Fred Tavan , SVP & Chief Pricing Officer at Legal & General America, Stafford Thompson, Jr. , SVP, Life Product Management at Lincoln Financial.

"State of the Market" keynote by Tod Nasser , EVP & Chief Investment Officer, Pacific Life.

"State of the Channel" panel hosted by Denis Clifford , SVP & Chief Distribution Officer, SBLI of MA including Jennifer Fitzgerald , Co-Founder & CEO at Policygenius, Shervin Eftekhari , President, Zander Insurance and Nichole Myers , Chief Underwriter at Ethos Life.

Interactive break-out sessions to include "Life Insurance Leads – Insights from Industry Executives", "Disruptors of Underwriting", and "Fixing a Leaky Funnel – Contact Strategy Best Practices"

Vision Award and Innovation Award presentations

Attendance at the LIDMA Fall Meeting is available to LIDMA members only. Information on the various membership opportunities and pricing is available at www.lidma.org.

Attendees should plan to arrive on Sunday, October 16th. All new members and first-time attendees of LIDMA are cordially invited to a reception at 4:15 pm where they will have a chance to meet and talk to members of the LIDMA Board. A Welcome Reception for all attendees of LIDMA will commence at 5 pm.

About LIDMA

LIDMA is the premiere association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, or if you would like to become a member, please visit www.lidma.org.

