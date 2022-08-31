Foxxum OS 4 ENTERS PAY-TV WITH BCN DIGITAL IN INDIA

KIEL, Germany, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxxum, the creator of the Foxxum OS 4 and innovator in cutting-edge smart TV solutions, brings Foxxum OS 4 to Pay-TV in India together with The Bhimavaram Community Network Digital (BCN Digital, India).

Foxxum OS 4 was developed to equally satisfy the requirements of Retail TV Brands and Pay-TV Operators. The decision to have Foxxum OS 4 based on RDK led to quickly growing interest in international Pay-TV markets leading to the first contract signed only two weeks after the official announcement.

BCN Digital, one of the most established operators in its region, has over 2,300 Sub Operators in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States of India.

"BCN Digital invested into expanding into IPTV and reach many regions of India. To establish full customer satisfaction everywhere and give them the best experience, we were in search for a solution that provides the best service to customers and furthermore allows us to be in full control of our very own Set-Top-Boxes. We immediately realized that Foxxum is the only CTV and STB OS provider who comes along with a realistic partnership approach", says R Srinivasa Raju, CEO and Chairman of BCN Digital.

"We are delighted to bring Foxxum OS 4 to BCN Digital. BCN Digital will be the first Pay-TV partner to launch Foxxum OS 4 and benefit from our CTV OS partner model. BCN Digital´s strategy and go to market approach is a reference model for low-income growth regions. We are looking forward to experiencing the upcoming growth together and we are very excited to welcome BCN Digital to the family," says Ronny Lutzi CEO of Foxxum GmbH.

ABOUT BCN DIGITAL

Bhimavaram Community Network is one of the largest MSOs in India offering Digital Cable TV services. As a leading Digital Cable TV service provider and high-speed Broadband operator, the company subscription is about a million households in over 50+ towns throughout Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The company has over 2300 Sub Operators and provides customers with high-quality picture and sound, including 260+ SD channels and 50+ HD channels in addition to value-added services, such as VOD, at an affordable price. The Company's mission is to simplify and enhance entertainment experience of its customers by offering quality services and products that give them the choice to relax and enjoy themselves wherever they are. For its IPTV and OTT services, BCN signed up with Tata Elxsi as its Systems Integrator, Broadpeak as its CDN solution provider, Irdeto as its security provider, Skyworth as its RDK STB supplier and many others.

ABOUT FOXXUM

Foxxum is a global leader in the development, operation, and commercial marketing for innovative smart TV solutions like the Foxxum CTV OS. As an established pioneer in the sector, Foxxum works closely with leading companies at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain to develop smart TV solutions – from silicon vendors to device manufacturers and network operators. Worldwide partnerships with premium broadcasters and video-on-demand services, video producers and distributors allow Foxxum to provide a best-in-class content portfolio containing the most important global content brands as well as country specific local content providers. Foxxum's development and platform expertise offer viewers the best Smart TV user experience possible, with innovative Smart TV technology, a global entertaining content portfolio and an outstanding design, which includes the Foxxum CTV OS. Foxxum provides its clients with highly tailored solutions, along with the possibility to jointly tap into profitable revenue streams in a technology sector with enormous growth potential. Further information can be found at www.foxxum.com .

