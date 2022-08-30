Parasoft Artificial Intelligence Catapults Software Testing to Next Level

Customers Leverage AI-Powered Solutions to Elevate Product Delivery

MONROVIA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 35 years, today shared the latest updates on its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities for UI, API, functional, and static analysis testing that span across the entire SDLC. It's critical to leverage AI/ML to reach higher levels of software test automation. Parasoft has done exactly that by optimizing its solutions with innovative AI/ML features that accelerate test creation, maintenance, and execution.

Read Caesars Entertainment's success story showing the measurable benefits that AI provides to software testing. The global leader in gaming and hospitality says that they accelerated testing and delivery by automating testing for both UI and API tests with Parasoft solutions. They improved UI test automation by more than 96% and reduced API test execution time by 97%.

Companies in all industries that develop software can benefit from the power of AI integrated with Parasoft Smart Testing for Java, Selenium, and API applications. According to IDC MarketScape's Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 Vendor Assessment,1 "Parasoft has added AI/ML capabilities across a number of testing practices, including UI testing, API testing, functional testing, and static analysis, seeking to make it easier for developers to create, maintain, and execute tests and remediate the findings."

Smart test execution with test impact analysis augments testing, making it more intelligent, more effective, and better with each release. By tracking the code that each test covers and correlating that with the changes in the code base, Parasoft prioritizes the subset of tests that need to be executed to validate the code changes. As a result, test impact analysis helps teams save valuable time and get quicker feedback from their CI/CD pipeline.

Additionally, Parasoft uses AI to create tests automatically from the recording of manual UI testing, which simplifies the development of API test suites. These tests can then be reused for load, performance, and security testing. Watch this video to see how the Smart API Test Generator works.

"AI/ML capabilities have greatly improved the challenges facing today's testing organizations from creation through execution, maintenance, and optimization. Organizations that aren't deploying testing with AI/ML capabilities are at a serious disadvantage," said Arthur Hicken, evangelist at Parasoft.

Working with this technology for over five years, Parasoft continues to take the lead on expanding AI/ML across multiple solutions and techniques within the Continuous Quality Platform. Following are real ways that Parasoft puts AI/ML to work:

Automate unit test generation and parameterization for Java.

Automate API test generation and maintenance.

Self-heal the execution of Selenium tests.

Improve the adoption of static analysis efficiency through prioritization and risk models.

Predict the impact of coding violations and patterns in analytics/reporting to determine best developer match to fix a specific violation.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

