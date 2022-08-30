Electrolux reveals cutting-edge water and energy saving laundry range at IFA 2022

BERLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global appliance company Electrolux - under its premium brand AEG - reveals a new range of washing machines and tumble dryers that automatically adjust time, water, and energy usage. A new add-on filter catches up to 90% of microplastic fibers released by synthetic clothing. The world premiere takes place at global tech event IFA in Berlin on September 2-6, 2022. At IFA, AEG will also showcase its new range of food waste-saving fridges and freezers with unique models made with up to 70% recycled plastic in the inner liner walls.

"We innovate to make life easier and more enjoyable while enabling people to make more sustainable choices. By working with recycled materials, energy efficient solutions and applying sustainable practices we show that it is possible for consumers to make great tasting, healthy food and keep clothes looking like new for longer whilst taking care of the environment at the same time," says Chris Braam, CEO of Electrolux Europe.

"IFA plays an important role in putting a spotlight on innovation and it's great to be back here. When Covid put the physical event on hold, our strive to innovate has not taken a break. We are looking forward to showcasing our latest sustainable innovations and meet with our trade partners and consumers in person in Berlin," adds Braam.

Spotlight on new laundry range

AEG highlights at IFA include the new laundry range with award-winning appliances. The unique range of washing machines offers new features such as SoftWater, a ground-breaking technology to filter and purify the water it utilizes, and a PowerClean program that cleans your clothes efficiently and removes stains at only 30°C. Washing clothes too often and at hot temperatures can ruin the color and fabric. Instead of washing, users can opt for a steaming function that gets rid of odors in 25 minutes using 96% less water than a regular washing cycle. In addition, an add-on filter for washing machines catches up to 90% of microplastic fibers released by synthetic clothing.

The new range of tumble dryers has been developed to minimize energy use and use 3D Scan Technology to identify humidity levels inside the items ensuring that even layered garments are evenly dried.

New kitchen innovations

Within kitchen appliances, AEG will be showing its new range of food waste-saving fridges and freezers, among them the 7000 GreenZone/GreenZone+ – a unique fridge with up to 70% recycled plastic in its inner liner walls. Cooling 360° technology in the new 8000 series helps reduce waste by keeping food fresh longer providing an important contribution to preventing food waste as current research shows that up to 60% of people throw away food at least once a week. The main reason is food passing the before due date, but food waste also occurs due to fresh food going off too quickly.

At IFA, AEG will also display two new extractor hobs: the 6000 Bridge with eXTractor and the 8000 Bridge/FlexiBridge with eXTractor, designed to bring freedom to kitchen planning, as people upgrade and make the cooking space more sociable. Located in the middle of the hob, the extractor fan is activated once a cooking zone is used, powerfully removing vapor quietly and quickly at the source. It filters and recycles the air back into the room and the breeze function ensures a fume-free kitchen after the cooking has been completed, by continuing to refresh the air.

