COVID & MONKEYPOX: THE FACTS TOWN HALL

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What: The COVID-19 virus has been the most concerning infection for more than two years but now Monkeypox and in some areas, even Polio is stoking fear and confusion in our communities. In the Health Channel's one-hour virtual Town Hall, COVID & Monkeypox: The Facts, we will speak to the experts about the risks, treatments, and a path forward. We will also speak to Dr. Anthony Fauci about his retirement from the federal government.

When: Thursday, September 8th at 7 PM EST

Where: LIVE on Health Channel, @AllhealthGo's Facebook and YouTube pages and streamed on AllHealthTV.com

Who: Moderated by Health Channel host, Olga Villaverde, the outstanding panel experts include:

Anthony S. Fauci , M.D. – National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director

Michael Zinner , M.D. – CEO & Executive Medical Dir., Miami Cancer Institute

Kavita Patel , M.D. – Primary Care Physicians VP, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Carlos del Rio , M.D. – Assoc. Dean, Emory University School of Medicine

Debra Houry , M.D. – Principal Deputy Director, CDC

