New Rally House Store Joins St. Louis Market

BRENTWOOD, Mo., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House recognizes that Missouri is home to many devoted fans, including on the east side of the state in St. Louis. That's why the company is eager to announce the newest store location, Rally House Brentwood Pointe. When fans stop into this new Rally House store, they'll be greeted by a friendly staff, an immense selection of locally inspired merchandise, and remarkable sports apparel for many pro and college teams.

Visitors will find team gear and local merch they're proud to show off when shopping at Rally House Brentwood Pointe. "We're here to serve area fans with all their local sporting needs, whether looking to rep their favorite team or gearing up for a backyard barbecue with the family," explains Store Manager Monica Harris-Farias. "And our party-like atmosphere gives customers a stress-free shopping experience every time!"

Expressing team spirit for one's favorite St. Louis pro or college club is a breeze, as this new Rally House store carries products for a large handful of teams. Some stand-out organizations in stock at this location include the STL Cardinals, Blues, KC Chiefs, Mizzou Tigers, SLU Billikens, and more. Additionally, customers will only find products of the highest quality from trusted vendors such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and '47.

Considering all the legendary eateries, shops, and breweries surrounding St. Louis, it makes sense that Rally House Brentwood Pointe has a sizeable local section. Here, area residents and visitors will get to browse unique local apparel and gifts for fan favorites like Anheuser-Busch, Schlafly Brewery, and Imo's Pizza.

Rally House Brentwood Pointe is dedicated to providing superior customer service and an enjoyable shopping environment. Still, patrons can find even more team gear and local apparel in stock online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options to all 50 states.

For the most up-to-date store news, customers can visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-brentwood-pointe or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyBrentwoodPointe) and Instagram (@rallybrentwoodpointe).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

