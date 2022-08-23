BEN'S ORIGINAL™ Calls On "After School Heroes" As It Partners with No Kid Hungry® to Help Provide Meals to Kids Facing Hunger

BEN'S ORIGINAL™ Calls On "After School Heroes" As It Partners with No Kid Hungry® to Help Provide Meals to Kids Facing Hunger

The Mars Food rice brand commits up to $250,000 which can help provide 2.5 million meals

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ben's Original™ brand announced the "Be an After School Hero" program benefitting No Kid Hungry®, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. From August 15 to October 8, when consumers purchase Ben's Original™ rice products, they are helping to provide up to 2.5 million meals to children in need throughout the United States.

This easy and healthy Brown Rice with Spinach and Parmesan Cheese recipe is easy and flavorful making it a great quick side dish, created by award-winning Chef Nick Wallace. (PRNewswire)

For more than 70 years, Ben's Original™ rice varieties have been the easy, tasty cornerstone for meals around the dinner table, but for many families across the country, dinner is not guaranteed. The brand is addressing this need through community outreach programs around the world to ensure underserved communities have access to the nutritious meals we all deserve.

"Children need access to a consistent source of nutritious food so they can grow and thrive," said Angie Madigan, Vice President of Marketing, Mars Food North America. "As we enter the back-to-school season, it's an honor to partner with No Kid Hungry on this initiative. Together we continue our brand commitment to work toward a more equitable future and to create opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table."

"One in six kids – or nearly 12 million children – are living with hunger in America," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We're thrilled to partner with Ben's Original™ brand to help our communities feed children – because every kid needs three meals to grow healthy, happy and strong."

With purpose at the core of "Be an After-School Hero," Ben's Original™ brand is continuing its partnership with award-winning chef Nick Wallace, who shares a passion for the brand's mission and the impact food has on communities. Born and raised in Mississippi, the recent Top Chef contestant has developed approachable recipes with Ben's Original™ rice for families to enjoy around the table.

"Giving back through food – mentorship, access to and education around healthy food – has always been an important piece of my culinary career and life," said Chef Nick Wallace. "The Ben's Original™ purpose really resonates with me and I'm excited to partner with the brand for a second year. Together we're continuing to work towards bettering our communities."

This purpose-driven program is one of several ways Ben's Original™ brand is bringing to life its purpose to create opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table. This spring, the Ben's Original™ U.S. Seat at the Table™ Fund scholarship opened applications, marking the second of a five-year, $2 million commitment by the brand. Created in partnership with the National Urban League and United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the scholarship supports Black students interested in food industry careers.

Additionally, Ben's Original™ continues to invest in Greenville, MS - where the brand has been produced for more than 43 years - fulfilling a five-year, $2.5 million commitment. These efforts are focused on enhancing educational opportunities for area students and furthering access to fresh foods. In September Chef Nick will join the Ben's Original™ team again in Greenville, leading a cooking demonstration with students to support food education in the community.

Consumers can purchase Ben's Original™ rice in stores nationwide and online. Available in a variety of flavors and formats, including Ready Rice™, the portfolio provides a convenient and tasty meal options ready in just 90 seconds.

To learn more about the brand's "Be an After-School Hero" program, visit bensoriginal.com or check out the Ben's Original™ brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Mars Food

Mars Food is a fast-growing dinnertime food business, making tastier, healthier, easier meals that bring the world to the dinner table. With North American headquarters in Chicago, Ill. and global headquarters in London, Mars Food US's portfolio of leading brands includes: Ben's Original™, Seeds of Change™, and Tasty Bite®. Our purpose –Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. –drives our business to be a leader in health & wellbeing and sustainability. Mars Food is a segment of Mars, Incorporated. For more information about the Ben's Original™ Brand and its purpose initiatives, visit https://www.bensoriginal.com or https://www.mars.com/.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Contact: Sara Schulte Rachel Lenoci

Mars Food Weber Shandwick

sara.schulte@effem.com rlenoci@webershandwick.com

Ben's Original Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated