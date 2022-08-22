Uncork a Wine, Give Back

Every purchase of Bread & Butter Wines can help provide up to 1 million meals to children

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bread & Butter Wines , the fastest growing Top 50 Wine Brand in the US* and a 4-time Impact Hot Brand award winner, , is donating up to $100,000 to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign from Share Our Strength dedicated to ending childhood hunger. This donation will help provide up to 1 million meals** for children in need. The campaign runs from August 22nd through October 10th, 2022.

"At WX Brands and Bread & Butter Wines we are committed to giving back to our community," says Jeff Ngo, Senior Vice President of Marketing at WX Brands. "We are excited to contribute to the remarkable work No Kid Hungry does every day fighting childhood hunger with this donation."

According to the latest estimates, as many as 1 in 6 children in the United States live in food insecure homes. By partnering with for profit companies, No Kid Hungry continues to work to eliminate childhood hunger.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bread & Butter Wines in our fight to end childhood hunger in America," said No Kid Hungry's Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. " All kids deserve access to healthy meals every day and Bread & Butter's donation will help make that a reality."

With so many things complicated in today's world, Bread & Butter Wines reminds customers that wine should not be one of them. The brand provides an uncomplicated way of donating to charities, by simply purchasing a bottle of wine.

About Bread & Butter Wines

At Bread & Butter, we believe good things shouldn't be complicated. Good things should just be Good. Honest. Simple. And the same goes for our wine. We make good, honest, delicious wines meant to simply be enjoyed. We know that a good bottle of wine is an easy, thoughtful thing in a world that's usually neither. So, if life doesn't suddenly get easier (and it won't), we are here to help you. All you need to do is pour a glass, sit down, and don't overthink it. As our award-winning veteran winemaker Linda Trotta says, "A good wine is a wine you like." It's time to leave the complexity to us and enjoy our classically-styled wines.

Bread & Butter Wines is the fastest-growing Top 50 Wine Brand in the US, and a four-time IMPACT Hot Brand winner. The wine brand's portfolio includes Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Prosecco. Find them nationwide for around $14.99.

www.breadandbutterwines.com . FB, IG: @BreadandButterWines

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

