Things you should know about the 25th SMART Survivor Conference

Things you should know about the 25th SMART Survivor Conference

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Why was this year's conference important?

Things you should know Why was this year's conference important? Speakers discussed issues: Child abuse and PTSD.

Speakers discussed the issues of child abuse, severe trauma, and PTSD.

When and where: August 20 and 21, 2022, online.

What are the conference goals?

Stopping future occurrences of ritual abuse.

Helping survivors of ritual abuse.

Naming groups participating in these activities.

Uniting those working to stop ritual abuse.

Who spoke at the conference?

Valerie Sinason (retired child psychotherapist, and adult psychoanalyst) spoke about her 30 years in the field of ritual abuse, mind control and dissociation. She answered the questions: Is there any improvement in police and professional response to such allegations? How much credence is given to deniers and purveyors of misinformation? https://ritualabuse.us/smart/valerie-sinason/

Neil Brick (survivor and researcher of severe abuse) discussed the modern false memory syndrome movement in the US. He compared this movement to the movement in the 1990s. He verified that both movements use false theories about memory implantation, promote pseudoscientific theories about memory and dissociation and harass trauma victims. His newsletter has been published for over 27 years. https://ritualabuse.us http://neilbrick.com

Dr. Randall Noblitt (a clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology) explained the history of ritual abuse and severe trauma. He reviewed the scholarly literature and analyzed the incorrect theories of those promoting false memory syndrome. He discussed evidence of ritual abuse crimes. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Wendy Hoffman (survivor and researcher of severe trauma) discussed how she had amnesia for most of her life. She discussed how people live as unaware mind-controlled victims. She explains how you can find out who you are and what your life has been and can be in the future. Her presentation explores some of the benefits of relinquishing slavery and learning who you are. Self-knowledge is the way out. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE (founder of Ritual Abuse Network Forum (RANS) discussed her 20 plus years of setting up services and supporting survivors of ritual abuse in Scotland. She discussed her experience of raising awareness about ritual abuse in the UK and the issues she has encountered along the way. www.18u.org.uk www.violenceispreventable.org.uk

Where can I find additional resources?

S.M.A.R.T. newsletter examines connections between ritual abuse and secretive organizations. SMARTNEWS@aol.com http://ritualabuse.us/

Survivorship is one of the oldest and most respected organizations supporting survivors of extreme child abuse. https://survivorship.org

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists http://childabusewiki.org/index.php/Ritual_Abuse

Dissociative Identity Disorder (Multiple Personality Disorder) http://childabusewiki.org/index.php/Dissociative_Identity_Disorder

View original content:

SOURCE SMART Newsletter and Conferences