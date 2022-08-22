Luduson G Inc. Issued Letter to Shareholders Covering New Business Initiatives on Post Pandemic Growth Plan

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luduson G Inc. (OTC:LDSN) issued letter to shareholders today covering new business initiatives on post pandemic growth plan:

Letter to our shareholders

Dear fellow shareholders of LDSN,

With this first of what we hope to be many future shareholder letters, we want to start a direct communication with you as our shareholders and partners to give you insight into our strategic objectives and values, as well as sharing with you our vision for the future of the company going forward in the entertainment industry. On behalf of the management and all our team members, we welcome you and look forward to our journey together.

We are a Delaware holding company that through our subsidiaries are engaged in the business-to-business ("B2B") interactive gaming technology, as well as providing event marketing strategies with a combination of digital interactive solutions and content production services. In digital marketing industry, we offer B2B digital marketing solutions on our proprietary and secure network platform, which accommodates a wide range of devices and theme-based gaming content to be delivered efficiently to devices include multi-touch table, body motion sensing, indoor positioning device and electronic circuit system, together with the customized game content, as an integrated marketing solution. We are principally engaged in developing and distributing digital entertainment, interactive game software and system development consultancy, maintenance of the services, and providing interactive games to be installed in shopping mall events, exhibitions and brand promotions.

We provide our business customers in the entertainment industry with a full line of custom-made interactive gaming services. We offer a customized device box with a library of self-developed interactive game contents, such as sport-themed social games, motion sensing action games, logic and puzzle games, original IP characters education game for children, etc. to meet with our business customers' operational use or business-to-business social solutions. Our goal is to provide an innovative solution services to satisfy diverse marketing needs.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic that stated in 2020 has created a very hostile business environment to us during the past two years. With resulted in quarantines, travel restrictions, and the temporary closure of stores and business facilities, most public marketing events and conventions have ceased. The financial condition for calendar year 2021 have been adversely affected. Although many countries are resuming travelling by reducing quarantine period for travellers, we still experience material impact on our financial results during the first half of 2022.

While commercial activities are resuming in Hong Kong and many other countries, we have started with a few new projects which will bring the businesses back to Luduson. The company will continue with what we've been doing in events and exhibitions, while extending of knowledge and experiences in eMarketing which will further expand our business coverage by partnering with market leaders to provide consumers with new online shopping experiences.

LDSN will also be looking into potential merge and acquisition strategies to extend our market reach, putting our interactive marketing solutions to other parts of Asia and then worldwide.

Finally, I would like to thank everyone reading through this letter and those who has been giving supports to LDSN. We will be making differences and exciting projects again with everyone walking out of the pandemic together.

Ka Leung Wong

CEO

Luduson G Inc.

For more information on Luduson, please visit www.luduson.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in LDSN's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. LDSN undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

Parkson Yip

ir@luduson.com

View original content:

SOURCE Luduson G Inc.