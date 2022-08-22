CROWN'S NEW SUSTAINABILITY REPORT EMPHASIZES FORWARD MOMENTUM TOWARD ACHIEVING TWENTYBY30 GOALS

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has published its 2021 Sustainability Report to share progress against its dedicated Twentyby30 sustainability strategy and other key environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements during fiscal years 2019 through 2021.  Launched in 2020, Crown's comprehensive Twentyby30 program includes 20 measurable sustainability goals to be completed by or before the end of 2030, all set against a 2019 baseline.  The program includes five distinct pillars of action – Climate Action, Resource Efficiency, Optimum Circularity, Working Together and Never Compromise – which are supported by the Company's robust governance and ethics principles and practices.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made one year into the implementation of our Twentyby30 program," said John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown.  "Our strategy focuses on several key issues including emissions reduction, product lifecycle and recyclability to slow the pace of climate change, transitioning to renewable electricity, prioritizing water preservation, enhancing employee and product safety, and increasing workforce diversity.  We are mindful that sustainability is not a linear journey and remain committed to continuous process and product innovation and exploring how we can accelerate progress by collaborating with our customers, suppliers and the industry at large."

Some of the tangible advances made by the Company toward its Twentyby30 program goals (as of December 31, 2021) include:

Achievement

Published Twentyby30
Program Goal

Progress Toward Twentyby30
Program Goal (using 2019
baseline)

11% reduction in absolute
Scope 1 and Scope 2
greenhouse gas (GHG)
emissions.

Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2
GHG emissions, targeting a
50% combined reduction in
absolute Scope 1 (fuel) and
Scope 2 (electricity) emissions
by 2030.

22 %

30% of total electricity used in
2021 was consumed from
renewable sources.

Source 75% renewable
electricity by 2030 in
accordance with our Science
Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
GHG goals and 100% by 2040.

40 %

Installed flow meters on 100%
of beverage line washers
globally and committed to its
first water replenishment
project with the São Paulo
Water Fund, focusing
specifically on the Jundaí
region of the Water Fund, in
partnership with The Nature
Conservancy.

Reduce water usage in our
operations by 20% by the
end of 2025.

18 %

By 2030, be replenishing 100%
of water consumed from high
scarcity risk watersheds back to
those watersheds.

N/A

28% of the Company's global
locations (equivalent to 58
sites) are zero waste to landfill.

Send zero waste from our
operations to landfill.

N/A

4% global average reduction in
its standard 12 oz. (330ml) can
weight.

Reduce packaging material use
by making our aluminum and
steel cans 10% lighter in
weight.

40 %

8% decrease in Total
Recordable Incident Rate
(TRIR).

Reduce our TRIR by 20% by
2025.

40 %

75% of high-risk suppliers have
been assessed by third-party
verification assessments.

By 2025, all suppliers
determined as high risk are
assessed by third-party
verification assessments. By 2030,
100% of Crown's core raw
material and service suppliers,
by spend, are assessed and
comply with Crown
Responsible and Ethical
Sourcing Policies and
requirements, with an interim
target of achieving 75% by 2025.

100% (achieved milestone four
years early)

The report is available on the sustainability section of Crown's website and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core Standard and adheres to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), which Crown recently signed onto as a participant. The report also maps Crown's progress to indicators defined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Containers & Packaging standard and key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).  The Company's climate reporting also follows the guidelines of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).  The 2021 report includes the Company's GRI index as well as its SASB and TCFD disclosures.

Crown's 2021 Sustainability Report received independent assurance from Lucideon CICS Limited related to its total 2021 data for GHG emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3 categories) and 2021 water usage data.  Lucideon also provided GRI verification to the GRI Core Index, Limited Verification.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets.  World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.  For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact sustainability@crowncork.com

For editorial inquiries: Emily Hogan, Senior Account Executive, FINN Partners; Tel: +1 630 248 5232; Email: emily.hogan@finnpartners.com

