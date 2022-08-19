Sarah Thomas Joins The Eden Alternative Board of Directors

Renowned Innovator and Strategist in Aging Brings Expertise Amid Rapid Growth for the Organization

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Eden Alternative, a nonprofit organization improving the landscape of aging services, announced the addition of Sarah Thomas to the Board of Directors. The Eden Alternative – in operation for more than 25 years – is continuing a recent run of rapid innovation; the addition of Thomas to the Board enhances the organization's ability to lead in the changing landscape of technology and aging.

Thomas joins the Board of Directors as an accomplished leader of innovation and as an expert in aging with more than 20 years dedicated to transforming the aging experience. As CEO of multiple enterprises, Thomas helps create age-inclusive products, brands, spaces and experiences that delight the consumer at every age. Thomas has held key leadership positions across the US and Asia with a career spanning high-tech robotics, change management, post-acute care and as an accomplished speaker and author. She combines her Occupational Therapy expertise with her operational, clinical and entrepreneurial experience to inspire global improvements in design and systems innovation worldwide.

Thomas joins the Board of Directors as The Eden Alternative modernizes its services and tools to meet the needs of practitioners and communities deeply impacted by the global pandemic, staffing shortages and the slow pace of innovation. Under the leadership of CEO Patrick Bultema, The Eden Alternative has refactored much of its core intellectual property and services. "Sarah is recognized as a thought leader, and major innovator in the aging services arena," said Bultema, "Her insights into age tech, and the emerging longevity economy, coupled with a passion for doing right by elders is an invaluable addition to the Eden Board of Directors. I could not be more thrilled to have Sarah join us, as we continue to transform Eldercare for the better, in a landscape that is sure to be disrupted by major innovations and tech advances."

The Eden Alternative is an international nonprofit organization that provides consulting, education and tools to organizations and individuals across the aging services industry. The Eden Alternative has educated thousands of people worldwide on its person-directed model of care. The organization's model has become widely recognized as the flagship framework to combat the existing institutional, medical model of care that continues to produce loneliness, helplessness and boredom for Elders. Organizations that have adopted The Eden Alternative's practices have seen tremendous reductions in workforce turnover, better financial performance, higher regulatory compliance and happier, healthier Elders.

