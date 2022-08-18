Hyundai Releases 2023 Santa Cruz Pricing Including New Night Model

- 2023 Santa Cruz Night Model Features Bold Blackout Trim Theme
- Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Warning are Now Standard for 2023 Santa Cruz
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has released pricing for the 2023 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, including the new Santa Cruz Night model.
New Santa Cruz Night Model
The 2023 Santa Cruz Night, in addition to AWD SEL Activity equipment, adds:
- 2.5-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected engine
- Eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission
- Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters
- Dark chrome grille
- NIGHT-exclusive dark, 20-inch alloy wheels
- NIGHT-exclusive dark front and rear lower fascia design
- NIGHT-exclusive gloss black mirror caps and door handles
- Dual side steps
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing
Model
Engine
Transmission
Drivetrain
MSRP
SE
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
FWD
$25,450
SEL
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
FWD
$27,790
SEL Activity
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
FWD
$31,060
SE
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
AWD
$26,950
SEL
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
AWD
$29,290
SEL Activity
2.5L 4-cyl.
8-speed automatic
AWD
$32,560
NIGHT
2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.
8-speed DCT
AWD
$35,810
SEL Premium
2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.
8-speed DCT
AWD
$37,350
Limited
2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.
8-speed DCT
AWD
$40,320
Freight Charges for the 2023MY Santa Cruz are $1,295.
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America