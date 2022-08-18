GenScript USA Responds to Monkeypox Public-Health Emergency with Real-Time PCR Test

GenScript's real-time monkeypox virus PCR test is available immediately for research lab use through a partnership with Anbio Biotechnology

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc., a subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript", Stock Code: 1548.HK), a world-leading biotechnology company, announced the immediate availability of a monkeypox virus PCR test kit. The kit, which was developed in partnership with Anbio Biotechnology, can be ordered today by diagnostic labs and medical device distributors to be used in research to provide detection of the monkeypox virus. The test kit has already received the CE mark for IVD use in the European Union (EU).

This document contains product information. Monkeypox virus is a zoonotic disease meaning it is transmitted from animals to humans. It is an enveloped double-strand DNA virus belonging to the Orthopoxvirus genus. Symptoms are similar to smallpox but less severe. Outbreaks of monkeypox have been limited to endemic areas of Africa, however in May 2022 an increase in cases have been recorded in non-endemic countries across the world. According to W.H.O., PCR is the preferred method of detection.

Monkeypox cases are increasing rapidly around the world. As of August 16, 2022, 12,869 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, per the US Centers for Disease Control. US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared monkeypox a public health emergency on August 4, 2022, a move that accelerates coordination across federal agencies, increases communication with states and localities, and helps the administration develop new strategies to distribute vaccines and treatments.

"Providing access to commercial test kits is essential so that we can quickly detect and understand how the virus is moving through our communities," said Amanda Grimm, senior product manager of diagnostics at GenScript USA. "We are rushing supplies of the monkeypox PCR test kit to our lab customers and distributors because diagnostic labs across the United States are a crucial element of the nation's response to this public-health emergency."

"We are very excited about this collaboration with GenScript in the defense against the monkeypox virus," said Jerry Cheung, co-founder and president of Anbio. "By leveraging the scientific expertise of both Anbio and GenScript, we were able to rapidly bring the monkeypox RTPCR assay to fight against this public health emergency."

Technical information

Qualitative assay for detection of monkeypox virus from various sample types, including the FDA recommended lesion swab samples

Amplifies two conserved gene regions of the monkeypox virus

Pseudovirus validation control available separately

For research use only (RUO) in the USA , CE Marking for EU use

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio (Xiamen) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015, focusing on the research, production, sales and service of in vitro diagnostic products. With point-of-care testing (POCT) as the main development direction, it focuses on the accuracy, rapidity and intelligence of clinical diagnosis and develops rapidly in the market segment. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the globe to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive product portfolio including immunology and molecular assays. For more information, please visit: anbio.com.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform. The company's operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the USA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript provides premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers. For more information, please visit genscript.com.

