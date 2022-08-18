ChurnZero launches 2022 Customer Success Leadership Study

Third annual survey of Customer Success leaders worldwide will identify key initiatives, metrics, trends, and challenges in a changing economic climate

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, has opened its survey for the 2022 Customer Leadership Study, an annual research project presented in partnership with ESG, that identifies the most important goals, measurements, trends, and opportunities within the Customer Success field. Industry leaders are invited to share their insights by participating in the survey, which will remain open until August 26, 2022.

The results will be published in late fall, with survey participants receiving a copy in advance.

Now in its third year, this definitive study will gauge the influence of Customer Success within organizations, overall organizational alignment, autonomy within Customer Success departments, how Customer Success is operationalized, and the key initiatives of internal teams. This year, an expanded set of questions will cover actions that businesses are taking to address the economic climate, such as changing budget allocations and adjusting purchasing and business decisions.

"Economic uncertainty is putting Customer Success in the spotlight as businesses focus on retention and the lifetime value of their customers," said Alli Tiscornia, chief customer officer, ChurnZero. "We expect this year's Customer Success Leadership Study to shed light on how Customer Success leaders are positioning their teams to better sell to their customer base, work more efficiently and deliver a customer experience that that assures confidence in their product's value."

"By providing a look at the evolving Customer Success landscape and the top initiatives and issues facing leaders today—all based on the firsthand experience of those breaking ground and leading the way—the 2022 Customer Success Leadership Study will lead to greater awareness, understanding, and support of the industry," said Peter Armaly, vice president of customer success, ESG.

The 2022 CS Leadership Study is presented by ChurnZero and ESG, and sponsored by Higher Logic Vanilla and Involve.ai,

