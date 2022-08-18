Century Communities Releases Four New Communities in the Greater Atlanta Area

Top 10 Builder Now Selling New Homes in Dallas, Winder and Homer

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, announced the grand opening of four new communities in the Greater Atlanta area: Riverwood (Dallas), Summit Pointe (Dallas), Rockwell Meadows (Winder), and Chimney Oaks (Homer). Combined, the communities add another 243 homesites to Century's footprint in the Atlanta area.

River Birch floor plan by Century Communities | Now Selling in Winder, GA and Homer, GA (PRNewswire)

"Starting from the $300s, these exciting new communities are spread across fast-growing and highly desirable locations in the Atlanta Metro area," said Monica Phillips, Atlanta VP of sales and marketing. "We're eager for homebuyers to tour our new models, explore available homes, and find their perfect combination of dream home and location."

Each community boasts a versatile selection of single-family homes, including contemporary single- and two-story layouts, with high-quality included features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Most communities also feature access to exceptional community amenities, like pools, clubhouses, sports courts and trails.

About Riverwood

51 Dew Drop Point

Dallas, GA 30157

Single-family homes from the mid $400s

52 homesites

4 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 3,075 square feet

Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center, pools, basketball courts and pickleball

Quick access to local parks, the Silver Comet Trail, Lake Allatoona, and Atlanta

Model home now open

For more information, call 470.880.2569 or visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/RiverwoodGA.

About Summit Pointe

716 Colbert Road

Dallas, GA 30132

Single-family homes from the high $300s

95 homesites

5 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,802 square feet

Community amenities include a pool, cabana and playground

Close to Mt. Tabor Park and Burnt Hickory Park, with quick access to area attractions like Paulding Place shopping mall and The Avenue West Cobb

Model home now open

For more information, call 470.880.2553 or visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/SummitPointeGA.

About Rockwell Meadows

35 Cattail Lane

Winder, GA 30680

Single-family homes from the high $400s

58 homesites

4 single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages, up to 3,403 square feet

Up-and-coming area with small-town charm and easy access to Athens via I-85

Model home now open

For more information, call 678.781.1525 or visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/RockwellMeadowsGA.

About Chimney Oaks

148 Chimney Oaks Drive

Homer, GA 30547

Single-family homes from the high $300s

38 homesites

6 single- and two-story floor plans

2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 3,115 square feet

Community amenities include a clubhouse, Olympic pool, tennis courts, trail and a golf course

Charming rural setting with close proximity to Highway 441, I-85 and attractions like The Shoppes at Banks Crossing

Model homes now open

For more information, call 470.892.2170 or visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/ChimneyOaksGA.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303.558.7352

Alyson.Benn@centurycommunities.com

