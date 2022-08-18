AXA XL adds more underwriting talent to cyber insurance business in North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance is welcoming three new colleagues to its Cyber and Technology Errors & Omission (E&O) insurance business in North America -- Deuayne Crawford as Head of Cyber for the Northeast in New York; Marisa Vero as Senior Underwriter in Los Angeles; and Hannah Baker as Underwriter in St. Paul, Minnesota.

(PRNewsfoto/AXA XL) (PRNewswire)

According to AXA XL's Head of Cyber and Tech E&O Jeremy Gittler, "The demand for cyber insurance is showing no signs of cooling down. Businesses of all kinds, of all sizes are concerned about their cyber risks. As one of the top cyber insurance markets, we continue to attract top industry talent like Deuayne, Marisa and Hannah, giving us more bandwidth to address current market demands, and providing us with more cyber expertise that our brokers and clients can rely on to structure appropriate cyber insurance solutions for them."

Mr. Crawford assumes the overall underwriting management responsibilities in the Northeast, the largest region for AXA XL's Cyber business. He joins from Ironshore, where he was responsible for managing underwriting for cyber, media, technology and miscellaneous professional liability insurance for mid-cap and large-cap clients. Mr. Crawford earned his undergraduate degree from Binghamton University and his Master of Science in Insurance Management from Boston University. He holds CPCU (Charter Property Casualty Underwriter) and RPLU+ (Registered Professional Liability Underwriter+) designations.

Ms. Vero joins AXA XL's West Zone from Zurich North America, where she worked as a senior management liability underwriter, providing D&O, Employment Practices, Fiduciary, Crime, and Kidnap and Ransom solutions. She has also held underwriting positions at Chubb and Hiscox. Ms. Vero is a graduate of the University at Buffalo.

Ms. Baker joins AXA XL to support the Cyber and Tech E&O insurance needs of brokers and clients throughout AXA XL's Central Zone. Ms. Baker began her insurance career at Marsh, and most recently served as a Senior Account Underwriter at Travelers. She is a graduate of St. Cloud State University.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AXA XL