Apex Assembly Ranks No. 1,146 on 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

Following a 566% 3-Year Growth, Apex Assembly is ranked in the Top 25% on the Inc. 5000 List for 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Inc. Magazine released its 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America, and Apex Assembly is honored to share its first time being recognized on this list in the top 25%, ranking at 1,146!

In 2017, Alejandro Mordasini, Becky Kuperhand, and Daniel Jennings, saw the growing struggle industry leaders faced when trying to evolve their companies. Combining their years of experience in the events industry, they formed Apex Assembly with the primary goal to host great events.

"By offering premium events focused on quality, we are determined to bridge the gap between technology leaders in the enterprise space and those who provide the solutions that will propel us forward. We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the US by Inc. and look forward to building our team, perfecting our events and continued growth." the three Cofounders shared in a joint statement.

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking system that focuses on a company's success by looking at its total profits and development. For the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, companies were ranked based on the revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Within this timeframe there is an extra level of achievement given to the companies on the list. Because not only are they successful, they have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Between 2018 and 2021, Apex Assembly did not hesitate to re-evaluate both member and client needs. They evolved their business model to climb over the new barriers Covid-19 created. Continuing their focus on providing valuable content, they were able to thrive in the virtual event landscape. And even with the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, they continue to grow as an organization and push themselves further.

Landing the 1,146 ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is a monumental accomplishment that speaks to the hard work and dedication that makes up Apex Assembly.

About Inc. Magazine

For over 40 years Inc. Magazine has been the leading resource and ranking platform for startup and growing companies. Curating a bank of educational business resources, Inc. Magazine has helped entrepreneurs and CEOs grow and develop their organizations.

Using a sophisticated and detailed evaluation process, Inc. Magazine created the Inc. 5000 List that became the most prestigious ranking system for American companies.

You can find the full Inc. 5000 list here: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022

