Utilities Employees Credit Union Signs with Lumin Digital for Enhanced Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital announced today that Utilities Employees Credit Union (UECU) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-based online and mobile digital banking platform. Lumin will support UECU's more than 47,000 members and more than $1.4 billion in assets when the platform is launched in March 2023.

A cloud-native digital banking platform, Lumin Digital will provide UECU members with an integrated, customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations. These include everything from spending insights and financial advice to fraud alerts and help with savings goals. Lumin also enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking.

UECU has served the nation's utility and energy employees since 1934. The Credit Union recently extended membership benefits to residents of Pennsylvania through the Pennsylvania American Consumer Council (PACC). UECU operates from a single headquarters in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

"Because of UECU's virtual business model, we seek strategic partnerships to provide optimal experiences for our members. We are confident we've found that partnership with Lumin Digital—one that meets the needs of our members today and sets the stage for future innovation," said Bret Krevolin, President/CEO of UECU. "We are excited that our members will reap the benefits of an expanded and intuitively-designed digital banking platform."

"Like UECU, Lumin Digital is passionate about providing members with innovative financial tools and experiences," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "UECU members will soon have access to an array of new services that will enhance how they bank digitally."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About UECU

UECU, a not-for-profit financial cooperative, has been helping members and their families reach their life-long financial goals for 88 years. UECU is among the 4% of US credit unions to receive the Best of Bauer Status for having earned BauerFinancial's 5-Star Rating for financial strength for over 30 years! Bankdash, a personal finance news and research publication, has added UECU to their list of the 100 best credit unions in the nation. UECU has also been ranked as one of the top 200 healthiest credit unions in the US by DepositAccounts.com. To learn more about UECU's exclusive member benefits, visit uecu.org or call 800.288.6423.

