VOXX Automotive and ESS Ink Deal to Make H.E.L.P.™ Intelligent Emergency Communications Available to Virtually Every Passenger and Commercial Vehicle on the Road

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX Automotive Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), announced today it is partnering with Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (ESS), creator of the Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P.™️) which revolutionizes vehicle hazard warning systems to prevent crashes into disabled and vulnerable vehicles and their occupants, to make H.E.L.P.™ available to virtually every passenger and commercial vehicle on the road.

"VOXX Automotive is proud to partner with Emergency Safety Solutions to assist in bringing their H.E.L.P. feature to market. There are more than 280 million vehicles on the road today in the U.S. that would benefit from this lifesaving technology being built in, which presents an incredible roadway safety opportunity," said Pat Lavelle, President and Chief Executive Officer, VOXX International Corporation. "The interfacing of enhanced factory hazard lights and GPS-based digital alert technology is cutting edge. Our goal is to greatly reduce these preventable incidents, related injuries, and deaths. This really is a game changer to help us achieve that objective."

The agreement broadens the availability of lifesaving H.E.L.P.™ technology, including the manufacturing and distribution of solutions to automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, aftermarket, trucking, and powersports markets to help prevent collisions with all vulnerable vehicles on the roadway.

H.E.L.P.™ is a regulatory-compliant safety communication solution which provides multiple layers of enhanced protection for disabled vehicles, their occupants and other roadway users including:

H.E.L.P. ™ Digital Alerts – Notifications sent to oncoming drivers through in-vehicle displays and GPS navigation apps to provide advance warning as they are approaching a disabled vehicle.





H.E.L.P. ™ Lighting Alerts – Dramatically improved, scientifically-tuned hazard flash pattern which is proven to signal urgency to oncoming drivers, prompting them to slow down and move over.





Intelligent Controls – H.E.L.P. auto deploys when conditions indicate a safety need, such as a collision, tire blowout, driveline failure or inattentive driver takeover (autonomous driving application). Drivers can also activate H.E.L.P. manually when the hazard signal is engaged, and the vehicle is in park.

Under the agreement, VOXX Automotive will design and manufacture OEM accessory and aftermarket kits featuring these products for sale across all VOXX Automotive and ESS sales channels. The scope of the agreement also includes H.E.L.P. DeliverSAFE™, a specialized version of H.E.L.P. tailored to the needs of heavy-duty, long-haul, and commercial delivery vehicles.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with VOXX Automotive to bring the benefits of H.E.L.P. to millions of motorists, commercial drivers and fleet owners who otherwise would not have this option," said David Tucker, Founder, Chairman and President of ESS. "More than 40 people a day across the U.S. don't make it home every day due to these preventable crashes. This partnership will significantly accelerate the broader adoption of H.E.L.P. to save lives on the road by modernizing the 71-year-old hazard warning system featured on today's passenger vehicles and commercial trucks."

About VOXX Automotive Corporation:

VOXX Automotive Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation and is made up of the company's OEM, Tier 1, and aftermarket automotive businesses with the most recognized brand names in vehicle technology. From the most innovative rear-seat entertainment solutions & advanced remote start, security, and telematic solutions to obstacle sensing & life sensing radar technology, VOXX Automotive Corp. has been working with many of the world's most respected OEM's, ports, dealerships and 12-volt retailers for decades. With over 160 engineers on staff and a vast North American footprint VOXX Automotive is committed to developing next-generation technologies that bridge the gap between content, connectivity, and cover. For more information on VOXX Automotive, please visit our website at www.voxxautomotive.com.

About Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc.

Emergency Safety Solutions is a certified minority owned enterprise, whose suite of H.E.L.P. solutions deliver advance warning communications to drivers. The company's mission is to save lives by eliminating preventable crashes involving vulnerable vehicles that are disabled and stopped on or near active roadways. This growing safety issue affects more than 72,000 people yearly in the U.S., with 15,000 injured or killed.

Media Contacts:

Jonathan Frank | VOXX Automotive| jfrank@voxxintl.com

Craig Keller | ESS Communications | ckeller@ess-help.com | 847-476-7543

