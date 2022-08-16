U.S. News Announces the 2022-2023 Best Travel Rewards Programs

World of Hyatt earns its first No. 1 ranking in the hotel rewards category.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels , Best Cruise Lines and Best Vacations , today revealed the 2022-2023 Best Travel Rewards Programs to assist everyday travelers with finding the best loyalty program for their travel needs.

The 2022-2023 rankings highlight nine airline and 15 hotel loyalty programs that offer the best rewards and perks for everyday travelers. For the second consecutive year, U.S. News took into account each program's flexibility with members, awarding additional points to programs that have paused point or mile expiration, extended elite status and made it easier for members to attain elite status.

For the first time, World of Hyatt takes the No. 1 spot on the Best Hotel Rewards Programs ranking for offering a variety of ways for members to earn and redeem points, an array of hotel options for every budget and a unique option to earn a free night by staying at five different Hyatt brand hotels. Wyndham Rewards, known for its award availability and large network of hotels in popular vacation destinations, comes in at No. 2, followed by Marriott Bonvoy at No. 3, Choice Privileges at No. 4 and IHG One Rewards at No. 5.

For the eighth consecutive year, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan claimed the top spot as the Best Airline Rewards Program for offering travelers one mile for every mile flown (or 500 miles, whichever is more), the ability to earn and redeem on eligible flights with 20-plus partner airlines and numerous member benefits. Delta SkyMiles maintains the No. 2 spot, thanks to its award flight options at lower point thresholds and high airline quality rating, while United MileagePlus ranks No. 3 for its large network of flight routes and easier path to elite status.

"After more than two years of limited travel and disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, several rewards programs continue to be flexible with members," said Erin Evans, managing editor of travel at U.S. News. "The top-ranked programs benefit consumers seeking ways to save money as flight fares and hotel costs continue to rise. Travel rewards programs that make it easier for members to earn and redeem points for free flights, free nights and more, and that offer a variety of member perks, dominated the top spots in our rankings."

U.S. News analyzed travel rewards programs in two categories, airline frequent flyer programs and hotel loyalty programs, using a comprehensive and transparent methodology that factors in membership benefits, network coverage, the ease of earning and redeeming points or miles, hotel property diversity and airline quality rating scores, with expert and editor analysis.

2022-2023 Best Travel Rewards Programs Rankings

Hotel Rewards Programs Airline Rewards Programs 1. World of Hyatt 1. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan 2. Wyndham Rewards 2. Delta Skymiles 3. Marriott Bonvoy 3. United MileagePlus 4. Choice Privileges 4. HawaiianMiles 5. IHG One Rewards 5. Southwest Rapid Rewards

