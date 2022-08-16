ObvioHealth Ranked on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a leading global Virtual Research Organization (VRO) pioneering end-to-end decentralized clinical trial solutions, announces today its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's annual list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Ranked at No. 1488, ObvioHealth has now been included on Inc. 5000's premier list for a second consecutive year, showcasing the company's success and growth in the decentralized clinical trial (DCT) arena.

Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. During this time, ObvioHealth's growth rate was more than 1300 percent.

The ranking comes on the heels of recent successes for ObvioHealth, including the completion of the first fully virtual clinical trial in the urogynecology space , an expanded partnership with Dedalus Group , and the development of two novel pediatric digital instruments .

"We have seen impressive growth since our inception in 2017—a testament to our user-friendly technology and our deeply experienced team," said ObvioHealth CEO Ivan Jarry. "We recognize the continued need for innovation in our industry, and, as we look to the future, we are committed to providing an easier, faster route that delivers stronger evidence for clinical trial sponsors."

