A&W Teams Up with Jolt to Streamline Operations

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A&W Restaurants has partnered with Jolt Software, the leader in digital food safety and operations execution software, for checklist, employee communication, and content management tools.

Jolt Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jolt Software) (PRNewswire)

Jolt will help A&W increase operational consistency and build accountability across their restaurants.

Founded in 1919 as a Root Beer stand in California, A&W was the United States' first franchise restaurant chain. Known for their signature Root Beer and Root Beer Floats, A&W popularized drive-in restaurants and was the first U.S. chain restaurant to expand to Southeast Asia.

"We are extremely excited to roll out Jolt to our franchisees," stated Rona Lascano, Sr. Director of Training and Restaurant Support at A&W. "The platform will give them the tools to increase consistency and build accountability within their stores, which will ultimately strengthen sales."

A&W has signed up to use Jolt's Lists , Communication Manager , and Information Library products. Combined, these products will foster cleaner stores, greater order accuracy, and employee accountability.

"Words cannot describe how honored we are to have been selected as the operations management platform for A&W. They are a fantastic organization to work with, and we are committed to helping in their continued business growth" stated CJ Lewis, Co-Founder & COO of Jolt.

About Jolt Software

Jolt creates digital operations management solutions to help restaurants, hotels, and retail outlets build accountability, enhance food safety, and boost employee performance, with confidence. Supported by solutions dedicated to creating peace of mind, Jolt's mission is to empower everyone to love work and live life. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com .

About A&W Restaurants

Now in its 103rd year, A&W is America's oldest franchised restaurant chain. Known for its All American Food, as well as Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs, there are more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia. Visit www.awrestaurants.com and www.awfranchising.com for more information.

Shannon Lippe

VP of Marketing

shannon.lippe@jolt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jolt Software