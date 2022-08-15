Maxpack Machinery launches Leap by Maxpack, a revolutionary packaging machinery pay-over-time solution.

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxpack Machinery LLC today announced the launch of Leap by Maxpack, a revolutionary packaging machinery pay-over-time solution. Leap is Maxpack's take on the high-growth segment of Buy Now, Pay Later. LeapOne, the first product of Leap, is essentially a curated set of packaging machinery products sold as premium bundles and paid over time in 18 monthly payments with no interests, no guarantees and no credit requirements.

Leap by Maxpack is a sign and pack, pay-over-time, buying solution for CPG Growth Stage companies.

Leap features and benefits include.

Pay-Over-Time

No interests

No guarantees

No credit requirements

Premium bundles

Quick delivery*

Anniversary return option*

Shipping included*

"Leap by Maxpack was created with CPG Growth Stage companies in mind which make up more than 35% of the total market share. By providing a streamline, ultra-flexible, pay-over-time solution, these companies will have unprecedented access to packaging automation allowing them to scale and thus compete in a leveled playing field against large companies. Leap will revolutionize the $962 billion CPG market in the U.S." says Sebastian Chavarria, Maxpack's Director of Corporate Business Development.

LeapOne is now available in the US, Canada and South America. To learn more, please visit www.leapbymaxpack.com .

About Maxpack Machinery

Maxpack Machinery, a brand of Rethinking Industrial, is a robotic technology driven packaging machinery manufacturer. Maxpack leverages robotics, IIoT and automation technologies to design, manufacture and market next-generation packaging machinery. Trusted by hundreds of clients, Maxpack is considered the leading packaging machinery option for growth stage companies. A Miami based company, Maxpack has sales operations in North and South America, and is a member of PMMI – The Association for Packaging and Processing of North America. To learn more, please visit www.maxpackmachinery.com

*Disclaimer:

Leap includes up to $15,000 in limited shipping expenses. Shipping expenses above limited shipping will be invoiced to buyer. Shipping services must be contracted through UCM Service to apply. Anniversary return option guarantees a return on the first year anniversary (365 days) from advance payment. Delivery time is estimated and may vary at any time.

