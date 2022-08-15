Lindo Dual-Cam Video Doorbell 2K is launched in a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter

DOVER, Del., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindo, a smart home security brand, launches a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter on Aug 15th for its latest product, Dual-Cam Video Doorbell 2K, a powerful doorbell that has two cameras facing doorway and downward. The crowdfunding campaign will last for 45 days.

Lindo Dual-Cam Video Doorbell is laucned on Kickstarter on August 15th (PRNewswire)

According to Duo L., Lindo's CEO, "Lindo Dual-Cam Video Doorbell 2K is designed to remove the blind spots on the doorway. It represents our commitment to being the best-in-class in the home security space. Our solutions offer an unparalleled mix of efficiency, ease of use and competitive price on the market. You just need one Lindo Dual-Cam Video Doorbell 2K to replace three devices: traditional doorbell and two outdoor cameras facing your doorway and downward."

Lindo Dual-Cam Video Doorbell features a 2K forward facing camera to monitor the doorway and a second downward facing camera to detect packages' delivery. It also integrates two sensors, radar scans for movement and PIR scans for body heat. Combining with human motion detection, Lindo Dual-Cam Video Doorbell reduces 95% false alarm.

A beta tester of Lindo Dual-Cam Video Doorbell 2K, Jenny N. says, "It is very easy to install and set up Lindo Dual-Cam Video Doorbell. I used less than 15 min to get all things done. It really does a great job. Human and package detection are quite accurate. I can get instant notification from Lindo Life APP."

Lindo values customer feedback a lot. "We hope to collect more customer feedback through this crowdfunding campaign and continuously improve our product", said Lindo's CEO.

The offer is available with super early bird discount of 50% off - USD$99 .

About Lindo Dual-Cam Video Doorbell Kickstarter Campaign

Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lindolife/lindo-dual-camera-video-doorbell-removes-blind-spots

Date: 2022/8/15-2022/9/30

Price: USD$99 for 50% off super early bird discount

Available countries: the United States, Canada and Australia

Additional press materials, including product images, can be found here.

About Lindo

Lindo is a smart home security brand that aims to bring smart living pleasure to people. Lindo focuses on promoting the intelligentization of products to make whole house intelligence accessible to more families. More information about Lindo can be found at https://www.lindolife.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lindo