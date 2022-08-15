BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. Q2 2022 Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD), a growing omnichannel building material retailer, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market open on Monday, August 29, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:30 pm EDT on the same day.

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc (CNW Group/BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BuildDirect Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Monday, August 29, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm EDT

Live Call: (888) 664-6392 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8659 with confirmation ID: 01990687.

Replay: (888) 390-0541 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) with entry code: 990687#. The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 8:59 pm EDT on September 5th, 2022.

The conference call will also be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentations.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

