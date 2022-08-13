AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. - AXSM

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or the "Company") (NasdaqGM: AXSM).

On November 5, 2020, the Company disclosed that the New Drug Application ("NDA") for its product candidate, AXS-07, would be delayed to "the first quarter of 2021, versus previous guidance of the fourth quarter of 2020." Then, on April 25, 2022, the Company disclosed that it was informed by the FDA that the issues identified during the FDA's review of the NDA for AXS-07 remained unresolved.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Axsome's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

