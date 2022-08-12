Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Opens New Location in Snellville

New Location Will Provide Expanded Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Care to Residents of Gwinnett County

SNELLVILLE, Ga., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta has opened a new location, at 1700 Tree Lane, Suite 300 in Snellville. The new office is located at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center's main campus.

One of 18 locations across the greater Atlanta area, Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Snellville provides expert orthopedic and sports medicine care to those who work and live in Gwinnett County and beyond, including Grayson, Loganville, and Stone Mountain areas.

"Our new Snellville office is designed with patient convenience, comfort and access in mind," said J. Ryan Mahoney, D.O., who specializes in Sports Medicine, Shoulder and Elbow and is serving the location. "Piedmont Eastside presents a great location for us to serve more patients and provide these life-changing services to the community."

"We are excited to work with our partners at OrthoAtlanta to be able to provide care close to home for those requiring orthopedic services. With their presence, on campus at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, the community will benefit from greater access to a wide range of orthopedic services being offered by an OrthoAtlanta team of the highest caliber," said Trent Lind, CEO of Piedmont Eastside. "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ryan Mahoney and OrthoAtlanta to the South Gwinnett community. OrthoAtlanta has a strong reputation throughout metro Atlanta and we're excited to partner with them."

To schedule an appointment, call 678-205-4299, or visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com.

About Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With over 50 physicians serving in 18 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, six MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.

For more information, visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com, or email pr@orthoatlanta.com.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia's growth through safe, high-quality care close to home – an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. Every year, we have over 30 million visits to Piedmont.org, more than 450,000 appointments scheduled online by patients and over 100,000 virtual visits. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Today our organization is supported by a work force of more than 37,000 who care for 3.4 million patients across 1,400 locations and serving communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia's population. This includes 22 hospitals, including three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 2,800 Piedmont Clinic members. Piedmont has provided $1.4 billion in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve over the past five years. In 2022, Forbes ranked us No. 166 on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In 2021, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that rates hospitals on safety, awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia.

For more information visit piedmont.org.

