Spectrum Science Strengthens Global Presence With Acquisition of Longtime UK Partner, Aurora Healthcare Communications

Latest acquisition expands Spectrum's global capabilities; provides enhanced resources, expertise and experience to award-winning Aurora team

WASHINGTON and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Science, an independent, integrated marketing, communications and media agency hyper-focused on health and science, today announced the acquisition of UK-based strategic communications consultancy, Aurora Healthcare Communications and other group agencies under This is Avalon Group (Aurora). Spectrum and Aurora have worked together for more than a decade as part of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). The two companies will now formally join forces under the GHMC brand, each as a GHMC Company. GHMC remains the largest network of fully independent healthcare communications agencies; Spectrum serves as founder and chair of GHMC.

Spectrum Science Acquires Aurora (PRNewswire)

"After 14 years of close, trusted and successful collaboration, we are thrilled to formalize our partnership with Aurora, building upon our existing global business and expanding capabilities to best meet client needs," says Jonathan Wilson, owner and CEO of Spectrum and chairman and CEO of GHMC. "The past several years have been a period of great growth for Spectrum as we've transformed to a fully integrated marketing and communications agency with 250 employees spread all over the country. As the logical next step in this exciting journey, we're looking forward to bringing our model to even more clients across Europe, further expanding our global work while supporting Aurora's evolution along a similar path."

As leading independent healthcare communications agencies in two of the most important global markets, this mutually beneficial partnership allows both organizations to further strengthen their transatlantic offerings and create new, exciting opportunities and career pathways for staff.

Aurora will continue to operate under the Aurora brand with ongoing leadership from co-founders Claire Eldridge and Neil Crump, with no change in day-to-day operations. Neil will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer for GHMC, working closely with the network's President, Tim Goddard, to drive an expansion of capabilities, geographic presence and new business. Claire will continue in her role as Chief Executive Officer of Aurora and will focus on leading the integration with Spectrum in addition to setting the strategic direction for the agency to unlock its growth potential.

"We are delighted to build on the strong foundation we've established through our long-standing collaboration with Spectrum," says Claire Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora. "For nearly 20 years, we have focused on expanding our capabilities across communications, patient engagement and social impact to best serve our clients and tell meaningful stories to improve lives and prove it. Now in partnership with Spectrum, we can continue to grow our offerings with an eye towards today's rapidly evolving industry, and a diversified set of clients who want to have the same impact we do for patients."

Additionally, Chris Bath will continue in his role of Managing Director of Aurora, working closely with the existing Aurora leadership team to oversee the agency's strategic direction, daily operations and existing client business, with the potential for more shared opportunities and global work. Aurora's 34 permanent employees bring further expertise in patient engagement, medical communications, social impact and brand and corporate communications.

The Aurora acquisition closely follows two previously announced acquisitions for Spectrum: The Seismic Collaborative and SONIC Health. Financing for all three deals was provided by Monroe Capital.

About Aurora



Aurora is a strategic communications consultancy helping the world's leading healthcare organizations improve lives and prove it. Since 2005, Aurora has run campaigns that reach, inspire and activate audiences including patients, families and caregivers, healthcare professionals and beyond. We do this for top global pharmaceutical companies, charities, MedTech firms and device manufacturers. Our approach works, and we evidence our impact using our comprehensive Acumen framework. Our work is multinational. As the UK partner and EU hub of GHMC, we match international best practice with on-the-ground local knowledge. Through insights, co-design, audience activation and communication management, we help businesses deliver healthcare for good. Visit www.auroracomms.com to find out more.

About Spectrum Science



Spectrum Science is an integrated marketing, communications and media agency like no other. An independent, full-service agency with end-to-end capabilities, Spectrum's team are experts in science—focused on strategic engagements with our audiences. We leverage human-centered insights, motivating creative, innovative storytelling and technology to reach audiences where they are with the content they need and want. Spectrum offers global reach as the US partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). For more information on how Spectrum goes Beyond the Science Quo, visit www.spectrumscience.com or follow @SpectrumScience on Twitter.

About Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC)



GHMC is the largest and most robust network of independent healthcare agencies worldwide, dedicated to improving outcomes through the delivery of dynamic, health-lingual experiences that drive meaningful global change. With more than 700 health-specialist communications professionals spanning more than a dozen disciplines, from patient engagement to clinical trial recruitment to advertising, the agencies that make up the partnership share a belief in insights-driven strategies and a commitment to collaboration. Today, GHMC has capabilities and reach into more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.GHMCNetwork.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spectrum Science