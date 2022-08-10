Row Associates Presents Healthcare rpm 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Row Associates, a healthcare-focused strategic advisory firm, is pleased to present and host Healthcare rpm 2022 at the renowned Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum® in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Healthcare rpm is anchored in important conversations, moderated by key industry figures, with C-suite leadership from vibrant segments of the healthcare landscape where significant change is actively taking shape. The privately-held event will gather senior executives and private equity leadership from across the healthcare spectrum.
In connection with Healthcare rpm 2022, Row Associates is pleased to announce the following areas of discussion and thought leadership for this year's event:
Adam Boehler, Moderator – Executive Chair, Evergreen Nephrology; Chief Executive Officer, Rubicon Founders; Former Director, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation
Frank Maddux, MD, FACP – Global Chief Medical Officer, Fresenius Medical Care
Shika Pappoe, MD – Chief Medical Officer, Strive Health
Michael Uchrin – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Monogram Health
Michael Seiden, MD, PhD, Moderator – Former President, The US Oncology Network; Former Chief Medical Officer, McKesson Specialty Health and The US Oncology Network
Doug Ghertner – Chief Executive Officer, IVX Health
Chuck Jett – Chief Executive Officer, Infusion Associates
Dan McCarty – Chief Executive Officer, Infusion for Health
Catherine Swick – Vice President / General Manager, Intrafusion by McKesson
An interactive presentation regarding applications for Web 3.0 across the areas of discussion at Healthcare rpm with John Bass, Chief Executive Officer, Hashed Health and Former Chief Executive Officer, InVivoLink.
Paul Bleicher, MD, PhD, Moderator – Executive Partner, Ardan Equity; Former Chief Executive Officer, Optum Labs; Founder and Former Chief Medical Officer, Humedica; Founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Phase Forward
David Coman – Chief Executive Officer, Science 37
Colleen Hoke – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ObjectiveHealth
Ben Schlatka – Vice President, Digital Biomarker Solutions, Medidata Solutions; Co-Founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, MC10
Andrea Valente – Chief Executive Officer, ClinOne
Ginny Proestakes, Moderator – Chief Executive Officer, The Proestakes Group; Former Director of US Benefits, General Electric
Greg Bellomy – Chief Executive Officer, CareATC
Ben Evans – Founder, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, Marathon Health
Chris Miller – Chief Executive Officer, Everside Health
Ryan Schmid – Chief Executive Officer, Vera Whole Health
Duncan Dashiff, Moderator – Senior Managing Partner, Row Associates
Devin Carty – Chief Executive Officer, Martin Ventures
Allen Moseley – Managing General Partner, Noro-Moseley Partners
Jack Slye – Partner, LLR Partners
Robbert Vorhoff – Global Head of Healthcare, General Atlantic
Michael Weintraub – Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ardan Equity
A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rivers Rutherford has multiple #1 hits, multiple Grammy / CMA / ACM nominations, and over 20 ASCAP awards, including for both Country Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.
More information regarding Healthcare rpm 2022 may be found here.
Row Associates LLC is a highly specialized advisory firm that is exclusively healthcare-focused with emphasis on medical services, HCIT and tech-enabled solution providers within the industry. Row Associates LLC is registered as a Capital Acquisition Broker with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Background information regarding Row Associates' registered representatives may be researched via FINRA's BrokerCheck System. For more information, please visit http://www.rowhealthcare.com/.
Row Associates LLC
(615) 854-7004
rpm@rowhealthcare.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Row Associates