IMERYS INVESTS IN MARBLE HILL, GEORGIA PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

MARBLE HILL, Ga., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imerys announces a strategic multi-million investment in its Southeast Ground-Calcium-Carbonate business to expand capacity in its Marble Hill (GA) plant. This expansion is part of a plan to support the growing building and construction markets such as coatings, roofing, joint compound and flooring. This investment reinforces Imerys' commitment to grow its business in the communities and regions where it operates.

The investment is designed to increase manufacturing capacity, which includes the installation of new equipment and upgrades in plant automation systems, to support debottlenecking of critical areas. This investment complements the current expansion underway at Imerys' Sylacauga, AL Calcium Carbonate facility.

"With this significant investment in North Georgia, Imerys is further strengthening its commitment to our customers that continue to grow, as well as creating new jobs in the surrounding community." said Jim Murberger, Senior Vice President, Imerys Performance Minerals Americas.

This infrastructure investment in Marble Hill will support our customers' ability to produce more sustainable products through lowering the carbon footprint of their products. Marble Hill produces specialty minerals that are used in a wide variety of markets including building and construction, coatings, and flooring. One of the main products that goes into LVT flooring is calcium carbonate.

Imerys continues to expand, and is committed to developing asset investments. Evolve with Imerys as we advance with market shifts. We would like to thank the community for their continued support, and look forward to cultivating valued customer partnerships.

The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €4.4 billion revenue and 17,000 employees in 2021, Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to diversified industrial sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and its material science know-how to deliver solutions based on beneficiation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers' products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes.

