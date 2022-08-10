G.A. Wintzer & Son Selects Revolutionary New Technology from e2 companies to Drive Increased Reliability with Onsite Power Supply

e2 Companies and affiliate Palm Energy LLC will deliver seamless resiliency and energy cost savings for G.A. Wintzer & Son with a fully integrated Virtual Utility®
DAYTON, Ohio and FORT MEYERS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G.A. Wintzer & Son, a leading provider of animal feed ingredients and recycling for agriculture, today announced its selection of e2 Companies' R3Di® system that will increase the resilience of its onsite power supply. The partnership continues an important legacy of growth and innovation for G.A. Wintzer & Son, a family owned and operated company since 1848, by enabling reduced environmental impacts and lower carbon emissions through the use of the new onsite R3Di® system.
"The resilience and quality of our power supply is paramount for our business," said Andy Walters, vice president, G.A. Wintzer & Son. "Our equipment requires a consistent frequency and voltage, which has been susceptible to surges and dips from our local utility. The R3Di® system is the ideal solution for us because it will stabilize our power supply, drive more efficiency and cost savings."
About G.A. Wintzer & Son Co.
Family owned and operated since 1848, G.A. Wintzer & Son Co., has not forgotten what it truly means to provide our customers with the best service available in our industry. We specialize in the purchase and removal of used cooking oil, meat scraps and animal co-products from small restaurants, large restaurant chains, butcher shops, food processing facilities and large commercial food manufacturers. We prevent these materials from reaching our nations already overcrowded landfills and recycle them back into usable products that can be used to feed livestock or even power vehicles.
To learn more about G.A. Wintzer & Son Co. please visit www.gawintzer.com
About e2 Companies and Palm Energy, LLC
e2 Companies was founded in 2009 to innovate products faster, and has gradually expanded its range of solutions, services, and geographic footprint.
Today, e2 Companies offers the first vertically integrated Virtual Utility® for power generation, distribution, and energy economics in the marketplace. e2's innovative technology, combined with the industry expertise of Palm Energy LLC, delivers top-notch performance and unprecedented value for customers. e2 Companies is an ISO 26000 ESG focused organization, committed to delivering energy resiliency, reliability, and efficiency, helping companies stay ahead in the ever-changing regulatory landscape.
To learn more about e2 Companies, visit www.e2companies.com , www.PalmEnergyLLC.com or follow via social media @e2companies and @PalmEnergyLLC.
