Urban Air Mobility Challenge Confirms Candidates For $50,000 Prize

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertical Lift Consortium (VLC), in partnership with TechConnect and Advanced Technology International (ATI), today announced 19 finalists in the Urban Air Mobility Challenge. These candidates receive membership to VLC and the chance to win $50,000 in non-dilutive funds through a pitch competition this September 28 in Washington, D.C. at Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit . VLC members receive funding opportunities through a rapid, single-point contracting authority, as well as networking opportunities, and a united voice with Congress and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Finalists include the following, of which 79% represent technology readiness level four or greater and 86% represent non-traditional companies:

4Front Robotics / University of Calgary

Aerial Vehicle Automation

Aliptera, Inc.

Coolbuck, Inc.

Design, Analysis and Research Corporation

Elphel, Inc.

InceptEV

Information Systems Laboratories, Inc.

KRyanCreative, LLC

Lectratek, LLC

LeVanta Tech, LLC

LuftCar, LLC

Luna Labs USA, LLC

NEOEx Systems, Inc.

PhasorLab, Inc.

Reliable Autonomy, LLC

SpyDar

Valquari

Volexion

"We are proud to partner with the Vertical Lift Consortium which leads the country in acceleration, funding and deployment of emerging air mobility technologies," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President – TechConnect Division at ATI. "Thanks to the VLC, the Urban Air Mobility Challenge delivered breakthrough innovations that will help our nation rethink what is possible in logistically complex civilian and contested airspaces."

Finalists offered solutions primarily featuring autonomous and collaborative technologies, data and systems situational management, electric vertical take-off and landing, innovative air mobility capabilities, and power generation and storage. They not only stand to earn funding this fall; they also receive membership to the Vertical Lift Consortium, which supports the Department of Defense's future vertical lift strategy. Leading corporate and investment buyers will also review pitches and participate in the award ceremony.

"Through the Urban Air Mobility Challenge, we hope to shed light on new and non-traditional companies that can fundamentally change how the Department of Defense approaches developing future vertical lift employment strategies," said Nick Lappos – Chair of the Vertical Lift Consortium. "Many innovators find the Government's procurement system overwhelming, but through the Vertical Lift Consortium, they can focus on perfecting cutting-edge solutions and delivering what is most promising to federal clients."

For more information or to attend the pitch event this fall, visit: https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/AirMobility/ . To join the Vertical Lift Consortium, visit: https://www.verticalliftconsortium.org/how-to-join/ .

About Vertical Lift Consortium

The Vertical Lift Consortium is a collaboration of small and large businesses, for-profit and not-for-profit entities, academic organizations, and their affiliated organizations working collaboratively with the U.S. government to rapidly transition innovative vertical lift technologies and to coordinate research and development programs designed for prototype aviation technologies. The Vertical Lift Consortium supports the $10B+ AMTC contracting authority for rapid prototyping of cutting-edge technologies. verticalliftconsortium.org

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. techconnect.org

About Advanced Technology International

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org

