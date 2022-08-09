SuperCom Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $3.2 million reflecting year-over-year and sequential quarterly growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022, Financial Highlights (Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021)

Revenue increased to $3.2 million from $3.1 million in the second quarter of last year, and from $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Additional progress was achieved on replacing the revenue decline from the legacy business with new revenues from the IoT business.

Gross margin of 40% compared to 58%, reflecting the high transitional costs associated with deploying new IoT projects ahead of the start of the associated recurring revenue streams, and the temporarily higher costs of material and shipping due to disruptions in the global supply chain.

Research and Development expenses increased to $0.93 million compared to $0.59 million , reflecting increased investment in R&D to enhance existing solutions and to develop new products in the IoT and Cyber Security sectors.

Sales and Marketing expenses of $0.76 million compared to $0.38 million , reflecting investment in proactive sales strategy to expand SuperCom's footprint in the European and North American markets.

General and Administrative expenses of $1.3 million compared to $1.0 million , reflecting growth in the Company's overall operations.

EBITDA of - $0.72 million compared to $0.68 million , reflecting an increase in COGS and operating expenses to support the launch of new projects and the Company's global growth plan.

Non-GAAP EPS of - $0.05 .

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was $3.9 million on June 30, 2022 , compared to $4.6 million at the end of 2021.

Recent Business Highlights:

Won a new EM contract in Kentucky with a leading private probation services provider, which facilitates SuperCom's strategic expansion into the Southeast US. The first order of over 50 units has already been placed and is expected to start generating recurring revenues soon.

Signed a second and a third new GPS monitoring contract in Idaho with two County Juvenile Departments, which will use SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.

Won a contract with a new customer in Southern California to deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite. The new customer is a long-standing provider of products and services to the Criminal Justice market with operations primarily in Southern California .

Secured a new GPS monitoring contract in Texas to monitor juvenile probation clients.

Awarded a contract with the Swedish National Board of Institutional Care for a full-scale high-security Juvenile electronic monitoring project to deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite. This project marks SuperCom's third national electronic monitoring project in Sweden and its fifth national project in the Nordic countries.

Won and launched Croatia's first full-scale electronic monitoring project in the country, which will deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite. The project was formally awarded earlier this year through a formal bid process conducted by Croatia's Ministry of Justice and Administration.

Won and launched new projects in California , US valued at up to over $5 million over five years to provide programming and rehabilitation services to various organizations.

Secured a new governmental electronic monitoring contract in Wyoming . The contracting agency is an Adult and Juvenile Probation Agency with plans to use SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.

Continued to strengthen the Company's global sales division, now headed by a new VP of sales and sales managers with industry expertise, to execute an active outreach sales strategy.

Maintained increased investment in the Company's R&D division, with experienced engineers, product managers and quality assurance personnel, with expertise to serve the Company's growing government customer base.

Management Commentary:

"We continued to progress on multiple fronts in the second quarter. Revenue reached $3.2 million, reflecting year-over-year growth and 5.5% quarterly sequential growth as well. Revenue growth was driven by new project launches in Europe and North America, as well as new orders with existing customers. Moreover, the IoT division grew faster than the decline in the legacy business again this quarter. Our focus on the IoT tracking business continues to drive our expansion on top of a strong customer base generating roughly 83% recurring revenue in recent years," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"Over the past few months, we were awarded new contracts in Idaho, California, Texas, and Kentucky in the US, as well as in Croatia and Sweden in Europe. With each new contract win, we continue to expand our reach and brand awareness leading to more wins in both adjacent and distant locations," Mr. Trabelsi continued.

"Near term, we expect to layer in new revenue from our many new contract wins. We only recently won a number of them and expect that the associated revenue will only begin to contribute to our financial results in the coming quarters. We also expect our significant investments in R&D to continue to pay off as we maintain our leading edge in technology and release new products, while our new proactive sales approach expedites our market expansion. The unique nature of our industry provides resilience through market cycles and volatile economic conditions. We believe that this, together with our high win rates in competitive RFPs and steady recurring revenue base, provides strong tailwinds through potential recessionary environments and continued growth in the years ahead," concluded Mr. Trabelsi.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today, August 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Israel time) to discuss the second quarter results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 3:30 p.m. Israel Time

U.S. toll-free: 877-545-0523

Israel toll-free: 1-809-423-853

International: 973-528-0016

Access Code: 583763

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 4, 2022, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Results presented in this press release are based on management's estimated unaudited analysis of financial results for the presented periods. SuperCom's independent registered accounting firm has not audited the financial data discussed in this press release. During the course of SuperCom's quarter- and fiscal year-end closing procedures and review process, SuperCom may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may be material, to the information presented in this press release. As a result, the estimate financial results constitute forward-looking information and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible adjustments to such results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this release of operating results also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's on-going core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the Company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. However, such measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the schedules attached to this release.

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)









As of

June 30, 2022

As of

December 31,

2021



Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

2,912

3,537 Restricted bank deposits

1,009

1,067 Trade receivable, net

12,498

11,061 Patents

5,283

5,283 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,795

1,599 Inventories, net

3,641

3,561









Total current assets

27,138

26,108









LONG-TERM ASSETS







Severance pay funds

458

487 Deferred tax long term

208

202 Customer Contracts

857

936 Software and other IP

2,220

2,495 Operating lease right-of-use assets

683

882 Other Assets, net

2,352

2,179 Goodwill

7,026

7,026 Property and equipment, net

1,742

1,804









Total long-term assets

15,546

16,011









Total Assets

42,684

42,119





















CURRENT LIABILITIES







Short-term loans and other

-

207 Trade payables

1,355

1,395 Employees and payroll accruals

1,802

2,119 Related parties

161

172 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,353

1,559 Deferred revenues ST

525

151









Total current liabilities

5,196

5,603









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term loan

32,337

30,451 Accrued severance pay

498

529 Deferred tax liability

170

170 Deferred revenues

49

49 Operating lease liabilities

709

925









Total long-term liabilities

33,763

32,124









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares

2,645

2,028 Additional paid-in capital

101,708

97,833 Accumulated deficit

(100,628)

(95,469)









Total shareholders' equity

3,725

4,392









Total liabilities and equity 42,684

42,119



SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)







Three months ended





June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021





Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



3,218 3,093 COST OF REVENUES



(1,936) (1,313)









GROSS PROFIT



1,282 1,780









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



933 589 Selling and marketing



762 377 General and administrative



1,346 976









Total operating expenses



3,041 1,942









OPERATING LOSS



(1,759) (162) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



(1,055) (797)









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(2,814) (959) INCOME TAX EXPENSE



- (5)









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(2,814) (964)

















SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)







Three months ended





June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021





Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP gross profit



1,282 1,780 Amortization of intangible assets



89 88 Non-GAAP gross profit



1,371 1,868









GAAP Operating Loss



(1,759) (162) Amortization of intangible assets



472 378 Foreign Currency Loss



395 342 Non-GAAP operating profit



(892) 558 GAAP net Loss



(2,814) (964) Amortization of intangible assets



472 378 Income tax expense (benefit)



- 5 Foreign Currency Loss



395 342 Non-GAAP net Loss



(1,947) (239) Non-GAAP E.P.S



(0.05) (0.01)









Net loss for the period



(2,814) (964) Financial expenses (income), net



1,055 797 Depreciation and Amortization



643 504 Income tax expenses (benefit)



- 5 Foreign Currency Loss



395 342 EBITDA *



(721) 684 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)













Six months ended





June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021





Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



6,264 6,125 COST OF REVENUES



(3,648) (2,669)









GROSS PROFIT



2,616 3,456









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



1,792 1,246 Selling and marketing



1,463 747 General and administrative



2,488 1,806









Total operating expenses



5,743 3,799









OPERATING LOSS



(3,127) (343) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



(2,032) (1,919)









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(5,159) (2,262) INCOME TAX EXPENSE



- (5)









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(5,159) (2,267)





















SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)





Six months ended





June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021



Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP gross profit



2,616 3,456 Amortization of intangible assets



177 177 Non-GAAP gross profit



2,793 3,633









GAAP Operating Loss



(3,127) (343) Amortization of intangible assets



927 755 One-time inventory write-off



- 34 Foreign Currency Loss



884 657 Non-GAAP operating profit



(1,316) 1,103

GAAP net Loss



(5,159) (2,267) Amortization of intangible assets



927 755 One-time inventory write-off



- 34 Foreign Currency Loss



884 657 Income tax expenses (benefit)



- 5 Non-GAAP net Loss



(3,348) (817) Non-GAAP E.P.S



(0.09) (0.03)









Net loss for the period



(5,159) (2,267) Income tax expense (benefit)



- 5 Financial expenses (income), net



2,032 1,919 Depreciation and Amortization



1,263 988 One-time inventory write-off



- 34 Foreign Currency Loss



884 657 EBITDA *



(980) 1,336 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest,

taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

