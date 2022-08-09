Shred into Ski Season with Club Med's New All-Inclusive Ski Resorts and Offerings

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, announced today new details on the continued enhancement of their current ski offerings, operating more than 20 mountain resorts in Canada, the French, Italian, and Swiss Alps, Japan, and China.

As part of Club Med's ambition to open 17 new resorts and complete 13 renovations or property extensions by 2024, the brand will debut three new mountain resorts in December 2022. These openings further establish Club Med as the leading global ski operator. New resorts include:

Club Med Tignes, French Alps

Club Med Val d'Isère, French Alps

Club Med Kiroro, Hokkaido Japan

Additionally, Club Med announced an exclusive ski offer of up to 45% savings for travelers booking ski vacations – whether visiting a new ski property or one of Club Med's existing mountain resorts throughout Canada and the Alps.

Exclusive Savings on Popular Club Med Ski Getaways

Americans are already planning their upcoming ski vacations, with bookings for Club Med's all-inclusive ski resorts in Canada and the Alps currently trending more than 90% higher versus 2021.

An all-inclusive ski getaway with Club Med can provide a savings upwards of $9,000 compared to a do-it-yourself ski vacation. Travelers looking to save even more can take advantage of Club Med's Ski Getaways Sale, offering up to 45% off all-inclusive mountain escapes in Canada and the Alps. Compared to a do-it-yourself ski trip, Club Med ensures a worry-free with all-inclusive ski packages including accommodations, lift tickets, group ski and snowboard lessons, Children's' Clubs for ages 4-17, après-ski activities, and all-day gourmet dining.

The Ski Getaways Sale is open for bookings now through October 12, 2022, with travel dates from December 2, 2022 to April 9, 2023 for Club Med Québec and November 20, 2022 to May 6, 2023 for Club Med resorts in the Alps. Kids under 4 stay for free.

The Club Med All-Inclusive Difference

With more than 20 mountain resorts across the globe in some of the world's top ski domains, Club Med's all-inclusive ski vacations allow families to enjoy a hassle-free ski vacation with:

Club Med's Easy Arrival service where, pre-vacation, families can sign up for childcare, book excursions, and rent ski equipment before they even arrive at Club Med. Following check-in at the resort, all ski gear will be waiting in personal lockers, creating a seamless rental experience that maximizes time spent on the slopes.



where, pre-vacation, families can sign up for childcare, book excursions, and rent ski equipment before they even arrive at Club Med. Following check-in at the resort, all ski gear will be waiting in personal lockers, creating a seamless rental experience that maximizes time spent on the slopes.

Club Med's all-inclusive offerings which include accommodations, ski-in/ski-out access (at select resorts), lift tickets, entertainment for all ages, and locally inspired gastronomy (think fondue, French cheeses, and cured meats for adults, and kid-favorites like gourmet pizza, pasta, and chocolate-y dessert creations!).





Group ski and snowboard lessons for all levels, which is included and highly customized, especially for kids 4-17 years old. Under supervision of trained G.O.'s, kids are first introduced to ski and then depending on their skill level, enjoy customized ski lessons through a curated weekly schedule while parents embark on ski lessons based on their skill-set, as well.



, which is included and highly customized, especially for kids 4-17 years old. Under supervision of trained G.O.'s, kids are first introduced to ski and then depending on their skill level, enjoy customized ski lessons through a curated weekly schedule while parents embark on ski lessons based on their skill-set, as well.

Engaging and imaginative activities through Club Med's dedicated Children's Clubs, great for kids to enjoy while parents enjoy ski lessons, après-ski, or wellness experiences. Plus, new Mini Club Med + programming (ages 4-10) offers enhanced activities designed to help children harness traits like courage, self-confidence, creativity, and happiness. Activities include "Happiness Builders", where children practice random acts of kindness by leaving kind messages on guest doorknobs, "Nature Detective", an outdoor treasure hunt designed to learn about the native environment, and "Happiness Expo", sharing time with parents on the best moments of their day.

Club Med's All-Inclusive Mountain Resorts

For an unforgettable family vacation, book an upcoming getaway at one of Club Med's recently opened or soon-to-open mountain resorts including:

Club Med Québec, Canada

Opened December 2021. This four-season, all-inclusive mountain resort is Club Med's first in Canada, just 90 minutes from Québec City. With sweeping views of the scenic St. Lawrence River and surrounding mountains, the resort appeals to families, couples, large groups, and solo travelers alike with over 300 rooms, including a private Exclusive Collection (5-star) luxury space, a variety of locally inspired culinary experiences, and unlimited ski-in/ski-out access with activities like ice-skating, guided hikes, and group ski and snowboard lessons, as well as destination excursions like dog sledding and sugar shack visits. While kids enjoy time in their respective Children's Club, adults can relax in an expansive wellness area with a 25-yard heated pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, and Nordic-inspired spa overlooking the river.

Club Med Tignes, French Alps

Opening December 2022. A historic destination that has been home to Club Med since 1958, Tignes Val Claret is an outdoor sports lover's paradise located at an altitude of 7,053 meters. The brand-new Club Med Tignes resort will be in the center of the liveliest part of town, making it a hotspot for winter sports and nightlife. The resort will feature 430 rooms, including 25 Exclusive Collection (5-Star) suites, ski-in/ski-out access, two restaurants, a full spa and wellness salt wall, the largest indoor pool in the Alps, a full childcare program, and a ski domain suitable for every level.

Club Med Val d'Isère, French Alps

Opening December 2022. Club Med Val d'Isère is undergoing a complete transformation and will reopen as the brand's first Exclusive Collection (5-star) mountain resort this December. As an Exclusive Collection property, Club Med Val d'Isère will provide guests with personalized service and elevated experiences including a dedicated onsite team, nightly Champagne service, and 216 brand-new spacious rooms designed with luxury fixtures and finishes. Located in the Tarentaise Valley at an altitude of 6,070 feet, this authentic village is home to an internationally recognized ski mecca. The resort will redefine mountain luxury with ski-in/ski-out access, gourmet dining, immersive and engaging childcare programs starting at age 4, and a welcoming spa and yoga program.

Club Med Kiroro, Hokkaido Japan

Opening December 2022. Renowned for its generous snow cover and unspoiled natural environment, the coveted ski destination of Hokkaido is home to Club Med's newest four-season mountain resort in Asia. The 400-room Club Med Kiroro will provide a one-of-a-kind snow experience offering guests access to some of the best powder snow in the world, with long ski seasons and fresh ski tracks. The elevated Club Med mountain vacation experience will offer guests unlimited ski-in/ski-out access to an untouched ski domain with 23 courses, and activities like snowboarding lessons, group ski, and snowshoe hikes. Indoors, guests can enjoy nature centers, a dedicated kid's zone with highly-customized Children's Clubs, a gallery showcasing works from local artists, and culinary delights from local breweries, wineries, and bakeries.

Additional Club Med Alpine Ski Resorts

Club Med ski resorts throughout the French, Italian, and Swiss Alps, perfectly blend an elevated mountain experience with the value of an all-inclusive. All offer ski-in/ski-out access for maximum time on the slopes. Resort highlights include:

Club Med La Rosière: Following a successful inaugural ski season in 2021, this refined resort welcomes skiers for a second year with an aesthetic reflective of an Alpine chalet. Families, solo travelers, and couples alike can enjoy a variety of locally inspired culinary experiences, daily entertainment, and included activities like skiing, snowboarding, Nordic walking, and yoga workshops.



: Following a successful inaugural ski season in 2021, this refined resort welcomes skiers for a second year with an aesthetic reflective of an Alpine chalet. Families, solo travelers, and couples alike can enjoy a variety of locally inspired culinary experiences, daily entertainment, and included activities like skiing, snowboarding, Nordic walking, and yoga workshops.

Club Med Les Arcs Panorama: Situated amongst the alpine forest within the French Alps, Les Arcs Panorama is a 4-Trident (4 Star) resort with an Exclusive Collection luxury space. The resort was built to fit the curves of the mountainous terrain and boasts a perfect view of the dramatic, soaring vistas. Club Med Le Arcs is a perfect family resort, featuring a full range of children's clubs, including the new Mini Club +, offering even more engaging, fun-filled, and educational activities that encourage children to make new friends, expand their imaginations, and experience the freedom of childhood.



Situated amongst the alpine forest within the French Alps, Les Arcs Panorama is a 4-Trident (4 Star) resort with an Exclusive Collection luxury space. The resort was built to fit the curves of the mountainous terrain and boasts a perfect view of the dramatic, soaring vistas. Club Med Le Arcs is a perfect family resort, featuring a full range of children's clubs, including the new Mini Club +, offering even more engaging, fun-filled, and educational activities that encourage children to make new friends, expand their imaginations, and experience the freedom of childhood.

Club Med Grand Massif, French Alps: Just an hour from Geneva, Club Med Grand Massif provides the best of the traditional Club Med mountain resort experience, as well as Scandinavian-style chalets for a unique and elevated take on a Club Med getaway. Guests can immerse themselves in the destination by taking a gondola ride to the historic commune of Samoëns and experience the village market with strolling through the picturesque village.



: Just an hour from, Club Med Grand Massif provides the best of the traditional Club Med mountain resort experience, as well as Scandinavian-style chalets for a unique and elevated take on a Club Med getaway. Guests can immerse themselves in the destination by taking a gondola ride to the historic commune of Samoëns and experience the village market with strolling through the picturesque village.

Club Med Val Thorens, French Alps: At 7,545 feet, Club Med Val Thorens is situated at the highest altitude of all Club Med ski resorts. Located in the heart of the largest ski area on earth, and arguably the best ski station in the world, the resort is the ideal destination for adventurous skiers. Following a day on the slopes experience the resort's signature amenities including an indoor climbing wall, dinner in a yurt, and a rotating selection of high energy entertainment including DJ sets and circus performances.

Flexible Travel Policies for Added Peace of Mind

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers: a flexible cancellation policy, where all bookings can be canceled for free up to 61 days prior to arrival and guests receive a full refund on the land portion of their stay; an Emergency Assistance program, where all guests traveling before December 31, 2023 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19; and Safe Together protocols, enhanced hygiene and safety measures developed through a specialized team of doctors and professors.

For full details on the above policies, please visit www.clubmed.us/staywithconfidence.

For full details on Club Med's Ski Getaways Sale, please visit: https://www.clubmed.us/o/all-inclusive-ski-offer.

For images of the best of Club Med's ski resorts, please visit here.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

