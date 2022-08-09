Sharp Launches the Synappx Collaboration Hub to Facilitate Hybrid Meetings

Helps organizations bring onsite and remote team members together in an intelligent, digital workplace

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announces the Synappx collaboration hub experience, which creates dynamic, collaborative spaces that spark creativity by making it easy to hold frictionless hybrid meetings, bringing onsite and remote team members together in an intelligent, digital workplace.

Combining the power of Synappx Go and Synappx Meeting, the Synappx collaboration hub experience provides an easy way to dynamically collaborate from start to finish, which is essential for the modern, hybrid workplace. Synappx collaboration hub creates a mobile first experience, enabling participants - with one tap - to start a scheduled or ad hoc meeting on a meeting room display and automatically connect to in-room audio and video. Similarly, one tap is all that is needed to end the meeting session and close any shared content. Synappx works seamlessly with meeting software such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet and GoToConnect.

Additionally, participants are able to easily control the meeting room's in-room microphone and camera and share the screen from the Synappx mobile app; instantly connect with all available meeting room tech; and dynamically share content from the cloud with attendees by simply tapping their phone on an NFC tag placed in the meeting room. No more struggling with multiple interfaces or rummaging for meeting materials. Quickly start the session, pull up content and share it with everyone.

"Now more than ever, sparking creativity and innovation in the workplace can be a challenge," says Vince Jannelli, Associate Vice President, Software Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "These days, we are collaborationg with team members working from home, in the office or on the road. A mobile-centric approach to driving the meeting space technology in the office provides an easy and consistent way to run meetings, putting the focus back on the collaboration."

The Synappx collaboration hub experience is integrated with Sharp's new PN-L2B AQUOS BOARD® range of smart interactive displays. The 4K Ulta-HD PNL2B series includes an optional AV soundbar from Sharp, which combined with the display, provides not only a wide angle view but also a powerful microphone array, so everyone can pitch their best ideas and be seen and heard loud and clear, whether they are in the room or not.

The latest versions of Synappx are available for download from the Microsoft® Store, Apple App Store® or Google Play™. Learn more at https://business.sharpusa.com/Synappx.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ" in 2021 and 2022 by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. markets Sharp's Simply Smarter business products and solutions, such as Synappx applications, professional displays, laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of copier and printer solutions, that can help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity so they can work smarter. SIICA markets its products through a vast network of independent dealerships as well as its through its direct sales division Sharp Business Systems (SBS). By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows, and increasing information security, Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

