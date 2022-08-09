CompTIA Member Communities and Councils Donate $240,000 to Technology-Focused Charity Programs in 2022

Annual philanthropic program benefits groups from around the world

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, today announced that its member communities and councils selected 16 technology-related charities in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States to give $240,000 in donations this year. WonderKey Collective received the largest total donation of $70,000.

As part of CompTIA Giving, contributions made by CompTIA's member communities and councils support local communities and improve education, access to resources and career options for individuals in need. CompTIA Giving designates $10,000 for each of CompTIA's communities and councils to give to their chosen charities each year. Each community and council can give the full $10,000 to one charity or split it among two charities.

"CompTIA and our member communities and councils are committed to building a stronger and more diverse technology industry," said M.J Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "This year's group of charities is a perfect example of how people are using technology to solve all sorts of challenges and support the dreams and capabilities of the people across the globe. I am honored to be part of an association that believes in giving back and proud to support these wonderful organizations."

The following charities have been selected by CompTIA's member communities and councils for donations this year:

CompTIA divides its philanthropic efforts along three main lines: 1) CompTIA Giving, which gives money and staff time to tech-related charities; 2) CompTIA Tech Career Academy, which provides grants to low-income individuals and those who are underrepresented in tech roles; and 3) CompTIA Spark, which researches and develops workforce development and tech education programs to build new pathways to IT careers.

More information about CompTIA's member communities and councils and their activities can be found on the website.

Charities that would like to be considered for future gifts should send their information to Emily Gaines, egaines@comptia.org.

