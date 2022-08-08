TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS APPOINTS THREE NEW OPERATING PARTNERS

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure Partners ("Tiger"), a pioneer in providing transformational growth capital to enable the creation of new infrastructure, today announced the appointment of three new Operating Partners. These seasoned executives bring decades of deep domain expertise and experience in energy policy, energy transition, and business-building. They will complement Tiger's existing pool of talented executives.

(PRNewsfoto/Tiger Infrastructure Partners) (PRNewswire)

Steve, Christine and Graham bring a depth of expertise and experience directly relevant to Tiger's target markets

Steve Holliday Steve Holliday is the former Chief Executive of National Grid plc and current Chairman of Tiger portfolio company Zenobe Energy, which develops, owns and operates battery storage projects in the United Kingdom .





Christine Weydig is the former Director of Sustainability at the Port Authority of NY & NJ and incoming Executive Director of the Coalition for Reimagined Mobility which seeks to advance equitable and sustainable transportation globally.





Graham Sharp , formerly a founder of global energy trader Trafigura, is a Senior Advisor to Oliver Wyman focused on energy transition.

Tiger CEO Emil W. Henry, Jr., stated: "Our human capital is crucial to our hands-on value creation strategy. Steve, Christine and Graham bring a depth of expertise and experience directly relevant to Tiger's target markets. We look to our Operating Partners to provide us an edge in evaluating and managing investments and I have no doubt that Steve, Christine and Graham will serve well this critical purpose."

New Operating Partners Bring Wide-Ranging Global Experience in Energy and Sustainability

Holliday joined National Grid Group as the Board Director responsible for the UK and Europe in 2001, becoming Chief Executive of the company in 2007, which he led for almost 10 years. Prior to joining National Grid, he served on the Board of British Borneo Oil and Gas and was responsible for the successful development of its international businesses in Brazil, Australia and West Africa. Steve spent much of his early career with Exxon, where he held senior roles in refining, shipping and international gas.

Holliday is also Chairman of CityFibre, a UK fibre platform, and has just retired as the President of the Energy Institute. He continues to hold a number of other philanthropic board roles, having served on several company boards including serving on the board of Marks & Spencer for 10 years. Steve holds a BSc degree from Nottingham University and honorary doctorates from Nottingham and Strathclyde universities.

During her tenure at the Port Authority, Weydig led efforts to achieve that organization's industry-leading net-zero climate commitments across the agency's airports, seaports, bridges and tunnels, rail systems, and buildings and transportation hubs. Her career in public service also included tenures at the US Departments of State and Energy, where she specialized in international energy development in the Middle East and Africa. A recognized subject matter expert in sustainable solutions and technologies, Christine also spent several years in management consulting, primarily in emerging markets and change management, working with public and private sector clients. Christine holds a master's degree in International Energy Management and Policy from Columbia University and a BA from Cornell University.

In addition to his work with Oliver Wyman, Sharp currently serves on the board of Global Energy Storage, a platform focused on storage and logistics of energy transition fuels. He is an active investor in the renewable energy sector and previously served on the board of battery storage company EOS Energy Enterprises, as well as Tiger portfolio company Zenobe Energy. Earlier in his career, Sharp was a co-founder of Trafigura and Chairman of Puma Energy. He holds a first class degree in Engineering, Economics and Management from St. John's College, University of Oxford.

Energy Transition Represents a Key Sector for Tiger's Investment Strategy

Tiger's new Operating Partners' expertise are expected to be put to work helping to grow Tiger's portfolio companies, including three recent energy transition investments from the firm's Fund III – which closed oversubscribed at its $1.25 billion hard cap in April 2022. These include:

Summit Carbon Solutions , a carbon capture and storage/sequestration (CCS) platform that has partnered with 32 ethanol plants to develop and operate the largest CCS project in the world;





Qwello , an electric vehicle charging infrastructure platform that provides turnkey offerings to local municipalities in Europe ; and





Forsa Energy, a developer of flexible power generation assets in the United Kingdom supporting the UK's goal of a renewable future.

ABOUT TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a leading middle market investor focused on providing transformational growth capital to enable the infrastructure of tomorrow. Tiger targets superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors by employing the firm's value-add approach to growth investments across the Digital, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where significant tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tiger Infrastructure Partners