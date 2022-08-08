Steve Rice Joins Mill Rock Packaging as Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Rock Packaging Partners ("Mill Rock Packaging" or the "Company"), a specialty packaging platform that invests in growth-oriented companies with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry, announced that Steve Rice has been named Chief Information Officer, a new position for the company. Mill Rock Packaging is a portfolio company of New York-based Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations-oriented private investment firm.

Steve is an accomplished technology and system enterprise professional with 20 years' experience, including an extensive background in packaging production, manufacturing and fulfillment. Prior to joining Mill Rock Packaging, he worked for 15 years with EFI Radius, an industry-leading, purpose-built enterprise resource planning software provider to the packaging industry, where he was a key leader in the Company's product development and delivery team. Previously, Steve spent five years with Business Intelligence Solutions, managing new software products and directing technical design, sales and delivery planning.

Allen Ennis, Mill Rock Packaging CEO, commented, "On behalf of the entire Mill Rock Packaging team, we are pleased that Steve is joining as our CIO. Steve has a long history working with several of our team members, and his proven expertise in paper packaging system design and integration will be invaluable as we build out our platform systems, data and information environments."

In his new role at Mill Rock Packaging, Steve will be responsible for building a world-class technology platform to enhance Mill Rock Packaging's use of its enterprise system, cloud, big data, and other technology applications to foster an environment that will drive customer success.

Mr. Rice commented, "I am very excited to join Mill Rock Packaging at this critical and exciting point in the Company's growth trajectory. I look forward to working with the team to build out the gold standard of technology systems and processes to better serve our customers and enhance future integration processes."

Mill Rock Packaging Vice Chairman and Mill Rock Capital Senior Partner Bob Feeser said, "We are committed to prioritizing technology and investing in people, systems, automation and data across all of our companies. We welcome Steve's leadership in delivering an information-rich environment to accelerate further growth."

ABOUT MILL ROCK PACKAGING PARTNERS

Mill Rock Packaging Partners is a specialty packaging growth platform and a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. The partnership was formed in 2020 to invest in growing businesses with advanced service and product capabilities in the consumer packaging industry. For more information, please visit https://millrockpackaging.com/.

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth- and operations-oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

