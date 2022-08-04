STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

- GAAP Operating Margin of 10.4% and Record Adjusted Operating Margin of 13.9% in Fiscal Fourth Quarter; Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Record Consolidated Adjusted Operating Margin
- 14.7% Organic Revenue Growth in Fiscal 2022 Including Record Electronics Segment Revenue of $304 Million; Electronics Sales and Earnings Have More Than Doubled Since Fiscal 2017
- Free Cash Flow Generation in Fiscal Fourth Quarter of Approximately $19 Million Adding to Substantial Financial Strength
- Expect To Further Build on Momentum with Continued Improvement in Key Financial Metrics in Fiscal 2023
SALEM, N.H., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 ending June 30, 2022.
Summary Financial Results - Total Standex
($M except EPS and Dividends)
4Q22
4Q21
3Q22
Y/Y
Q/Q
Net Sales
$184.7
$176.4
$189.3
4.7 %
-2.4 %
Operating Income - GAAP
$19.2
$22.4
$24.5
-14.3 %
-21.4 %
Operating Income - Adjusted
$25.7
$23.5
$26.1
9.2 %
-1.7 %
Operating Margin - GAAP
10.4 %
12.7 %
12.9 %
- 230 bps
- 250 bps
Operating Margin - Adjusted
13.9 %
13.3 %
13.8 %
+ 60 bps
+10 bps
Net Income from Continuing Ops - GAAP
$13.2
$14.4
$17.4
-8.2 %
-24.0 %
Net Income from Continuing Ops - Adjusted
$18.6
$17.1
$18.7
9.2 %
-0.1 %
EBITDA
$26.0
$30.4
$31.3
-14.4 %
-16.9 %
EBITDA margin
14.1 %
17.2 %
16.5 %
-310 bps
- 240 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
$32.5
$31.5
$33.0
3.1 %
-1.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.6 %
17.9 %
17.4 %
- 30 bps
+20 bps
Diluted EPS - GAAP
$1.10
$1.18
$1.44
-6.8 %
-23.6 %
Diluted EPS - Adjusted
$1.54
$1.40
$1.54
10.0 %
0.0 %
Dividends per share
$0.26
$0.24
$0.26
8.3 %
0.0 %
Free Cash Flow
$18.8
$26.4
$8.5
-28.9 %
120.4 %
Net Debt to EBITDA
0.5x
0.6x
0.5x
-5.3 %
5.9 %
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We are pleased with our strong fourth quarter performance which concluded a very successful fiscal 2022. Record consolidated adjusted operating margin of 13.9%, in fiscal fourth quarter 2022 represented a 60 basis point increase year-over-year and a 10 basis point improvement sequentially, despite the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown in China. Each of our five company business segments reported adjusted operating margin of at least 15%, reflecting continued successful company-wide execution on price realization, productivity, and efficiency actions. Sales from fast growth markets such as electric vehicles, green energy, and the commercialization of space increased by 50% to $59 million in fiscal 2022. We are excited about the increasing number of new business opportunities and are well positioned to build on our momentum with improved financial performance in fiscal 2023.
"Highlighting our strengthened operating performance and strategic positioning, the Electronics segment achieved a significant milestone with record sales of $304 million in fiscal 2022. Both revenue and segment operating income have doubled over the past five years as we have aggressively pursued new market opportunities in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and smart grid. Total company backlog realizable in under one year ended at approximately $256 million, representing an approximately 22% increase year-over-year and 4% decrease sequentially.
"Standex's consistent cash generation and substantial financial flexibility position us well to pursue a very active pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities. We realized approximately $19 million in free cash flow in fiscal fourth quarter 2022 and had approximately $313 million in available liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 0.5x.
"We are entering fiscal 2023 well positioned for further growth and continued improved financial performance as we continue to build on our portfolio of high-quality businesses. Our deep technical and applications expertise is favorably aligned with emerging and sustainable global trends in areas such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, defense, human health, and commercialization of space. In addition, our ongoing operational excellence initiatives, increased investment in R&D and strong balance sheet provide further leverage to drive our growth strategy and trajectory of profitability." concluded Dunbar.
Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Outlook
In fiscal first quarter 2023, the Company expects revenue and operating margin to be similar to fiscal fourth quarter 2022, with an increase in revenue and operating margin year-over-year. The Company expects that the Electronics segment will be the primary revenue driver with a moderate increase compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2022. This will be partially offset by the Engineering Technologies segment which is expected to have a moderate to significant decrease in revenue followed by a significant increase in fiscal second quarter 2023 due to project timing. Compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2022, Specialty Solutions segment revenue is expected to be similar, while Engraving and Scientific sales are expected to have a slight sequential revenue decrease.
Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Performance
Electronics (39% of sales; 46% of segment operating income)
4Q22
4Q21
% Change
Electronics ($M)
Revenue
$71.9
$72.8
-1.2 %
GAAP Operating Income
15.8
15.7
0.4 %
GAAP Operating Margin
22.0 %
21.6 %
Adjusted Operating Income*
16.2
15.7
3.0 %
Adjusted Operating Margin*
22.5 %
21.6 %
*Excludes purchase accounting expenses of $0.4M associated with Sensor Solutions in Q4 FY22
Revenue decreased approximately $0.9 million or 1.2% year-over-year reflecting 2.5% organic growth and a 2.1% contribution from acquisitions offset by a 5.8% impact from foreign exchange. End markets including renewable energy and electric vehicles remained favorable. However, as expected, the COVID-19 lockdown in China impacted sales by approximately $6 million in fiscal fourth quarter 2022.
Electronics segment backlog realizable in under one year of approximately $149 million increased 26% year-over-year and was sequentially similar to fiscal third quarter 2022. The segment had a book to bill ratio of 1.2 at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.
Adjusted operating income increased approximately $0.5 million or 3% year-over-year which primarily reflected price realization and productivity actions. Adjusted operating income excludes approximately $0.4 million of purchase accounting expenses associated with the acquisition of Sensor Solutions.
In fiscal first quarter 2023, on a sequential basis, the Company expects a moderate increase in revenue due to continued positive end market demand trends and some recovery of sales deferred due to the COVID-19 lockdown in China. The Company expects a slight increase in operating margin reflecting the sales increase partially offset by product mix.
Engraving (20% of sales; 18% of segment operating income)
4Q22
4Q21
% Change
Engraving ($M)
Revenue
$37.2
$36.6
1.6 %
Operating Income
6.0
5.6
7.0 %
Operating Margin
16.2 %
15.4 %
Revenue increased approximately $0.6 million or 1.6% year-over-year reflecting the impact of project mix. Operating income increased $0.4 million or 7% year-over-year due to sales growth and productivity and efficiency actions. In fiscal first quarter 2023, the Company expects a slight sequential decrease in revenue and operating margin due to project mix partially offset by operational improvements.
Scientific (10% of sales; 11% of segment operating income)
4Q22
4Q21
% Change
Scientific ($M)
Revenue
$18.8
$20.6
-9.1 %
Operating Income
3.7
4.1
-10.2 %
Operating Margin
19.8 %
20.0 %
As expected, revenue decreased approximately $1.9 million or 9.1% year-over-year reflecting ongoing sales in core end markets such as pharmaceutical, clinical laboratories, and academic institutions offset by lower demand associated with COVID-19 vaccine storage. Operating income decreased approximately $0.4 million or 10.2% year-over-year due to the lower volume.
In fiscal first quarter 2023, on a sequential basis, the Company expects a slight revenue and operating margin decrease due to lower COVID vaccine storage demand.
Engineering Technologies (12% of sales; 9% of segment operating income)
4Q22
4Q21
% Change
Engineering Technologies ($M)
Revenue
$21.6
$20.5
5.3 %
Operating Income
3.2
3.1
4.8 %
Operating Margin
15.0 %
15.1 %
Revenue increased approximately $1.1 million or 5.3% year-over-year primarily due to growth in commercial aviation and energy end market demand. Operating income grew approximately $0.1 million or 4.8% year-over-year reflecting volume growth and project mix.
In fiscal first quarter 2023, on a sequential basis, the Company expects a moderate to significant decrease in revenue reflecting timing of projects and a slight decrease in operating margin, with productivity initiatives mostly offsetting impact of volume decline. Revenue and operating margin are expected to increase significantly due to an increased level of project activity in fiscal second quarter 2023.
Specialty Solutions (19% of sales; 16% of segment operating income)
4Q22
4Q21
% Change
Specialty Solutions ($M)
Revenue
$35.3
$25.8
36.4 %
Operating Income
5.4
3.0
80.4 %
Operating Margin
15.5 %
11.6 %
Specialty Solutions revenue increased approximately $9.4 million or 36.4% year-over-year due to volume growth in food service equipment and refuse end markets and impact of price realization actions at Hydraulics. Operating income grew approximately $2.4 million or 80.4% year-over-year reflecting the volume increase combined with pricing and efficiency actions.
In fiscal first quarter 2023, on a sequential basis, the Company revenue to be similar and operating margin to slightly increase reflecting end market demand trends and the impact of pricing and productivity initiatives.
Capital Allocation
- Share Repurchase: During the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 107,314 shares for approximately $10 million. There was approximately $90.6 million remaining on the company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter 2022.
- Capital Expenditures: In fiscal fourth quarter 2022, Standex's capital expenditures were $10.8 million compared to $6.1 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. The Company expects fiscal year 2023 capital expenditures between $35 million and $40 million with key investments focused on growth initiatives and capacity expansion Capital expenditures were $23.9 million in fiscal 2022.
- Dividend: On July 28, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, an approximately 8.3% year-over-year increase. The dividend is payable on August 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2022.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
- Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $70 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $63.1 million at the end of fiscal 2021 and $65.8 million at the end of fiscal third quarter 2022. Net debt for the fourth quarter of 2022 consisted primarily of long-term debt of approximately $175 million and cash and equivalents of $104.8 million of which approximately $94 million held by foreign subsidiaries.
Standex repatriated approximately $10 million in fiscal fourth quarter 2022 and $30.8 million in fiscal 2022. The company expects to repatriate between $30 million and $35 million in fiscal 2023.
- Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $29.5 million compared to net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $32.5 million in the prior year's quarter. The Company generated free cash flow after capital expenditures of $18.8 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $26.4 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
Standex International Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
184,739
$
176,435
$
735,339
$
656,232
Cost of sales
118,183
110,627
465,393
414,971
Gross profit
66,556
65,808
269,946
241,261
Selling, general and administrative expenses
41,301
42,305
169,890
163,063
Loss on sale of business
-
-
-
14,624
Restructuring costs
1,930
1,000
4,399
3,478
Acquisition related costs
57
81
1,618
931
Other operating (income) expense, net
4,045
-
5,745
-
Income from operations
19,223
22,422
88,294
59,165
Interest expense
1,390
1,589
5,874
5,992
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
480
400
1,131
473
Total
1,870
1,989
7,005
6,465
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
17,353
20,433
81,289
52,700
Provision for income taxes
4,130
6,002
19,807
14,157
Net income from continuing operations
13,223
14,431
61,482
38,543
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
46
(482)
(89)
(2,070)
Net income
$
13,269
$
13,949
$
61,393
$
36,473
Basic earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.11
$
1.20
$
5.13
$
3.17
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.01
(0.04)
-
(0.17)
Total
$
1.12
$
1.16
$
5.13
$
3.00
Diluted earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.10
$
1.18
$
5.07
$
3.14
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.17)
Total
$
1.10
$
1.14
$
5.06
$
2.97
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
11,876
12,068
11,974
12,156
Diluted
12,033
12,213
12,123
12,258
Standex International Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
104,844
$
136,367
Accounts receivable, net
117,075
109,883
Inventories
105,339
91,862
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
45,210
23,504
Income taxes receivable
6,530
12,750
Total current assets
378,998
374,366
Property, plant, equipment, net
128,584
133,373
Intangible assets, net
85,770
98,929
Goodwill
267,906
278,054
Deferred tax asset
8,186
9,566
Operating lease right-of-use asset
39,119
37,276
Other non-current assets
25,876
30,659
Total non-current assets
555,441
587,857
Total assets
$
934,439
$
962,223
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
74,520
$
74,756
Accrued liabilities
67,773
61,717
Income taxes payable
8,475
7,236
Total current liabilities
150,768
143,709
Long-term debt
174,830
199,490
Operating lease long-term liabilities
31,357
29,041
Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities
78,141
83,558
Total non-current liabilities
284,328
312,089
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
41,976
41,976
Additional paid-in capital
91,200
80,788
Retained earnings
901,421
852,489
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(153,312)
(116,140)
Treasury shares
(381,942)
(352,688)
Total stockholders' equity
499,343
506,425
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
934,439
$
962,223
Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries
Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Year Ended
June 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
61,393
$
36,473
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(89)
(2,070)
Income from continuing operations
61,482
38,543
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
29,697
33,241
Stock-based compensation
11,169
8,368
Non-cash portion of restructuring charge
1,691
(489)
Gain from extinguishment of debt - PPP loan
-
(713)
Loss on sale of business
-
14,624
Contributions to defined benefit plans
(515)
(8,120)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
(25,387)
(3,588)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
78,137
81,866
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
(421)
1,716
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
77,716
83,582
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(23,891)
(21,752)
Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(12,978)
(27,406)
Proceeds from sale of business
-
11,678
Other investing activities
5,825
(1,611)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(31,044)
(39,091)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings
-
17,000
Payments of debt
(25,000)
(17,000)
Contingent consideration payment
(2,167)
(356)
Activity under share-based payment plans
1,415
1,273
Purchase of treasury stock
(31,425)
(21,200)
Cash dividends paid
(12,249)
(11,449)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(69,426)
(31,732)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(8,769)
4,799
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
(31,523)
17,558
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
136,367
118,809
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
104,844
$
136,367
Standex International Corporation
Selected Segment Data
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales
Electronics
$
71,939
$
72,844
$
304,290
$
253,369
Engraving
37,218
36,639
146,255
147,016
Scientific
18,771
20,645
83,850
79,421
Engineering Technologies
21,559
20,471
78,117
75,562
Specialty Solutions
35,252
25,836
122,827
100,864
Total
$
184,739
$
176,435
$
735,339
$
656,232
Income from operations
Electronics
$
15,804
$
15,739
$
70,428
$
46,600
Engraving
6,019
5,626
21,825
22,510
Scientific
3,708
4,127
17,861
18,240
Engineering Technologies
3,236
3,088
8,776
6,164
Specialty Solutions
5,394
2,990
15,579
14,358
Restructuring
(1,930)
(1,000)
(4,399)
(3,478)
Loss on sale of business
-
-
-
(14,624)
Acquisition related costs
(57)
(81)
(1,618)
(931)
Corporate
(8,906)
(8,067)
(34,413)
(29,674)
Other operating income (expense), net
(4,045)
-
(5,745)
-
Total
$
19,223
$
22,422
$
88,294
$
59,165
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except percentages)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:
Net Sales
$
184,739
$
176,435
4.7 %
$
735,339
$
656,232
12.1 %
Income from operations, as reported
$
19,223
$
22,422
-14.3 %
$
88,294
$
59,165
49.2 %
Income from operations margin
10.4 %
12.7 %
12.0 %
9.0 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
1,930
1,000
4,399
3,478
Acquisition-related costs
57
81
1,618
931
Litigation charge
4,045
-
5,745
-
Loss on sale of business
-
-
-
14,624
Purchase accounting expenses
404
-
435
592
Adjusted income from operations
$
25,659
$
23,503
9.2 %
$
100,491
$
78,790
27.5 %
Adjusted income from operations margin
13.9 %
13.3 %
13.7 %
12.0 %
Interest and other income (expense), net
(1,870)
(1,989)
(7,005)
(6,465)
Provision for income taxes
(4,130)
(6,002)
(19,807)
(14,157)
Discrete and other tax items
397
1,774
397
1,578
Tax impact of above adjustments
(1,429)
(224)
(2,919)
(3,434)
Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted
$
18,627
$
17,062
9.2 %
$
71,157
$
56,312
26.4 %
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported
$
13,223
$
14,431
-8.4 %
$
61,482
$
38,543
Net income from continuing operations margin
7.2 %
8.2 %
8.4 %
5.9 %
Add back:
Provision for income taxes
4,130
6,002
19,807
14,157
Interest expense
1,390
1,589
5,874
5,992
Depreciation and amortization
7,286
8,398
29,697
33,241
EBITDA
$
26,029
$
30,420
-14.4 %
$
116,860
$
91,933
27.1 %
EBITDA Margin
14.1 %
17.2 %
15.9 %
14.0 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
1,930
1,000
4,399
3,478
Acquisition-related costs
57
81
1,618
931
Litigation charge
4,045
-
5,745
-
Loss on sale of business
-
-
-
14,624
Purchase accounting expenses
404
-
435
592
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,465
$
31,501
3.1 %
$
129,057
$
111,558
15.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
17.6 %
17.9 %
17.6 %
17.0 %
Free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as reported
$
29,510
$
32,528
$
78,137
$
81,866
Less: Capital expenditures
(10,753)
(6,140)
(23,891)
#
(21,752)
Free operating cash flow
$
18,757
$
26,388
$
54,246
$
60,114
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
% Change
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported
$
1.10
$
1.18
-6.8 %
$
5.07
$
3.14
61.5 %
Adjustments:
Restructuring charges
0.12
0.06
0.28
0.22
Acquisition-related costs
-
0.01
0.10
0.06
Litigation charge
0.26
-
0.36
-
Loss on sale of business
-
-
1.01
Discrete tax items
0.03
0.15
0.03
0.13
Purchase accounting expenses
0.03
-
0.03
0.04
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted
$
1.54
$
1.40
10.0 %
$
5.87
$
4.60
27.6 %
