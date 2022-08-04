Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi inaugurates multispecialty charitable Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital; A revolution in rural healthcare

The 250-bed hospital makes world-class medical facilities accessible for underprivileged rural population

DHARAMPUR, India, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisioned by spiritual visionary and humanitarian leader Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital was inaugurated by the hands of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi virtually. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel and Hon'ble President, BJP Gujarat State & Member of Parliament, Navsari Shri C.R. Patil graced the event at the international headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates multispecialty charitable Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital (PRNewswire)

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur carries an 18-year legacy of excellence in rural healthcare, having treated over 1.85 million patients since 2004.

The newly inaugurated hospital aims to provide free support to underprivileged patients at every stage of recovery right from early diagnosis, treatment, preventative care to rehabilitation, by a team of 300+ highly qualified doctors and specialists.

Bringing over 16 specialities to the doorstep of the tribal belt, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital will provide end-to-end care in every department.

Enhanced treatment in each department will be delivered using state-of-the-art facilities like -

6 ultra-modern operation theatres

1.5 T MRI Machine

128 Slice CT scan with CT angiography

Cardiac Catheterisation Lab

Dialysis unit

18-bed ICU and 26-bed NICU

District Early Intervention Centre

Aqua Therapy and Robotic Physiotherapy

Sensory Garden for Developmental Disability

Moreover, through collaborations with leading international medical universities like Stanford, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital will emerge as a global centre of medical research, and actively train medical students and staff. For information on the hospital visit srmd.org.

View Honorable PM's speech at the event

At the event, Hon'ble PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for Shrimad Rajchandra Centre of Excellence for Women. Built at a cost of approximately 40 crores, this facility will serve as a space of employment, empowerment and skill-training for hundreds of rural women.

Recognising all life as sacred, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur also announced another medical initiative. Hon'ble PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the 150-ward Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital as well. This facility spread across 40 acres will provide advanced treatment and rehabilitation to both large and small animals.

Commemorating the 75th year of Indian Independence, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has showcased its commitment to selfless service by undertaking 75 extensive social initiatives in collaboration with the Government of India so far.

(PRNewsfoto/Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care) (PRNewswire)

