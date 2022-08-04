EXOCAD TO HOST GLOBAL CAD/CAM CONFERENCE "INSIGHTS 2022" IN PALMA DE MALLORCA

The biennial gathering to feature top-tier speakers and dental industry exhibition

DARMSTADT, Germany, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced that Insights 2022, the third edition of the company's global community event for dental labs and dentists, will be held in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, October 3-4, under the motto "Learn. Connect. Enjoy." Held every two years, Insights 2022 will include a full, two-day program of lectures from top-tier dental speakers, break-out learning sessions, a comprehensive partner exhibition and an evening event.

The agenda for Insights 2022 includes a diverse program of dynamic lectures by international speakers, software sessions with exocad's team of application specialists that will present highlights of the latest Rijeka 3.1 software releases, and presentations by 11 international companies on the latest CAD/CAM trends. Up to 800 dental technicians and dentists from Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia are expected to attend the exclusive event.

"Connection is one of our top priorities at exocad: connecting with our community, connecting through technology, and connecting to learn and educate about the latest advancements in digital dentistry," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO exocad. "Insights is our main event to strengthen those connections, offer a platform for exchange and a vision of the future."

Insights 2022 will focus on the possibilities of digital dentistry using an open software platform. With exocad's open architecture, digital technologies like DVT, milling machines, 3D printers, intraoral scanners and desktop scanners can be connected on a single software platform, allowing dental technicians and dentists to easily collaborate with one another and implement treatment concepts more efficiently and predictably. Over the two days of Insights 2022, attendees will experience the variety of possible solutions for the CAD/CAM-supported manufacturing of dental restorations and how to create consistent digital workflows. They'll hear from internationally renowned dental guest speakers Steven Campbell, Dr. Christian Coachman, Dr. Gulshan Murgai, Prof. Dr. Guilherme Saavedra, MDT Sascha Hein, Dr. Diana Tadros, Dr. Lori Trost and Waldo Zarco Nosti.

Sessions will be held in English with simultaneous translations in German, Italian and Spanish, and will include CE credits for select countries*.

