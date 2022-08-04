Amcor to report Full Year 2022 results

ZURICH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2022 after the US market closes on Wednesday 17 August 2022.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 17 August 2022 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 18 August 2022. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 888 440 4149 (toll-free)

Australia: 1800 953 093 (toll-free)

United Kingdom: 0800 358 0970 (toll-free)

Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local number)

Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local number)

All other countries: +1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID 8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:

Investors: Tracey Whitehead Global Head of Investor Relations Amcor +61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790 tracey.whitehead@amcor.com Damien Bird

Vice President Investor Relations Amcor +61 3 9226 9070

damien.bird@amcor.com Damon Wright

Vice President Investor Relations Amcor + 1 224 313 7141 / +1 949 202 9682

damon.wright@amcor.com

Media – Europe Ernesto Duran

Head of Global Communications Amcor +41 78 698 69 40

ernesto.duran@amcor.com Media – Australia

James Strong



Citadel-MAGNUS +61 448 881 174

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com Media – North America Daniel Yunger KekstCNC +1 212 521 4879 daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

