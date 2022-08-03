Terranea Resort Serves as the Ultimate Oceanfront Destination for Labor Day Luxury and Bucket List Summer Celebrations

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort, Southern California's ultimate oceanfront luxury destination, has created a wide range of bucket list summer celebrations offerings for guests and the community to partake in. Whether seeking a local staycation or a coastal vacation destination to feel far removed from the ordinary, Terranea offers and a wide variety of one-of-a-kind experiences leading up to the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Luxury Accommodations:

Ocean Oasis: With 102-acres of oceanfront oasis to explore and unwind, the possibilities are as endless as the sprawling ocean views. Terranea's wide variety of luxury accommodations provide ample amounts of oceanfront space and comfort for an enhanced experience. Guests that stay three nights or more in the Bungalows, Casitas, or Villas, receive a $500 resort credit and daily complimentary parking. Promo Code: OASIS

Epicurean Experiences:

Lobby Bar & Terrace: Wine and Chocolate Pairing Station: Guests may discover the perfect pairing at the scenic Lobby Terrace as they indulge in a curated selection of California wine varietals accompanied by artisan chocolates. Wednesdays & Thursdays | 4 – 8p. Smoke Show: Handcrafted Cocktail Selection: Savor the smoky flavors of handcrafted smoked cocktail menu – featuring notes of hickory, apple, mesquite, and cherry wood – and expertly prepared along the Lobby Terrace. Mondays & Tuesdays | 4 – 8p.

mar'sel: Caviar & Bubbly Brunch: Guests may experience the ultimate in epicurean luxury with a four-course menu featuring curated selections of the finest caviar, paired exquisitely with the effervescent notes of sparkling wine from Schramsberg. Sundays | 10a – 2p. Vintner's Dinner featuring Cakebread Cellars: From vine to table – guests are invited to an intimate and exclusive dining event featuring a five-course seasonal menu paired with fine wine varietals, and special guest Bruce Cakebread, co-owner of Cakebread Cellars. Reservations required. September 29 | 5pm.

bashi : Sushi Shibumi: Celebrate life's simple pleasures, and the best of everything. Experience bashi's weekly drink menus and by-the-piece sushi specials. Wednesdays | 5 – 9p. Social Grilling Tables: Life is better together. Guests may dine with friends and family as they gather 'round bashi's social grilling tables and enjoy an elevated, interactive meal al fresco.

catalina kitchen: Friday Night Seafood Buffet: Experience a bountiful buffet of coastal cuisine, featuring an opulent sea-to-table variety of fresh seafood offerings, including raw bar, chef-specialty creations, entertaining cocktail offerings courtesy of flair bartenders, and more. 5–9p. Cork & Catch: Explore a delicious selection of fresh seafood paired with curated Chardonnay varietals. Sunday - Thursday | 5-9p. Sunday Brunch Buffet: A plate for every palate. Every Sunday, guests may enjoy a stellar selection of brunch offerings, featuring a variety of cuisines and stations – including Bloody Mary and Mimosa creations. Sundays 9am-2pm.

Nelson's: Sunset Hour: Epic panoramic views of the Pacific, photo-worthy sunsets along the Peninsula, and specialty menu offerings that make warm, summer nights even more memorable. Guests may join Nelson's for a take on a truly, happy hour. Monday – Thursday | 3 – 5p. Pork & Pinot: Savor a specialty pulled pork sandwich paired with the choice of Jackson Estate Nielson Pinot Noir or Alois Pinot Grigio. Daily | 11am-9pm.

Summer Sea Harvest Tasting: Join award-winning chefs for an intimate sea salt and kelp tasting, paired with farm-fresh produce, signature crafted bites and sparkling ONEHOPE Wine, all while learning about the resort's sea harvesting process. Terranea's Sea Salt Conservatory is used to produce Terranea's own signature sea salt using local seawater from the Pacific Ocean and to cure locally grown and foraged kelp. Book at Terranea.com/experiences. August 6, September 3| 10am | $80 | Sea Salt Conservatory

Coastal Family Fun:

Terranea's Kids Club has relaunched to make family vacations memorable for its younger guests. On the beach, under a microscope and on top of the bluffs, adventure leaders take kids on a journey through Terranea's history using creative activities, science experiments and locally inspired art projects. While the kids are away for the day enjoying the club, parents may use the time to relax poolside, unwind at The Spa, enjoy a quiet meal at one of the eight on-property restaurants, set off on an adventure through the Experience Center or play a round of golf at The Links. Additional new offerings for families include Magic at the Resort Pool with a renowned magician to dazzle resort guests each Saturday through September 25, Poolside Movies under the stars at the Resort Pool, complete with light refreshments and snacks, available for purchase for resort guests each Saturday through September 25. Favorites also include S'more Family Fun with Friday evening s'mores around the Resort Pool fire pits.

Oceanfront Adventure:

Terranea has added a new Guided Kayak Tide Pool Adventure to experience tide pooling in a whole new way. Guests begin and end the tour with a robust paddle to Sacred Cove, an outstanding tide pool located approximately two miles to the east of the resort. Spend an hour investigating the wildlife and natural formations before paddling back to Terranea's Beach Cove. The tour covers the normal paddling distance of our traditional guided tour, so guests may expect to see wildlife along the way. The new Guided Kayak Fishing Adventure allows guests to enjoy fishing the kelp forest located in the middle of two Marine Protected Areas. Begin and end the tour by paddling to reach the fishing area. The experienced fishing guide will bring all of the necessary fishing gear, provide any necessary instruction and supervision. Additional adventures include lessons in painting, the art of falconry, archery, guided nature hikes, tide pooling, paddle boarding, kayaking and more.

Wellness:

Full Moon Yoga has returned and yoga enthusiasts of all levels are invited to practice yoga under the warm summer night sky while the bright full moon shines above each month on August 11, September 10, and October 9. Guests are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and $20 charitable donation to support a community nonprofit partner. The Spa has also relaunched Day Passes for guests to enjoy the amenities, signature treatments including Honey Body Bliss, and Spa Membership opportunities are also available.

Live Entertainment:

Nelson's Sound Series combines live music and epic sunsets with local craft beers, gourmet creations, and cool ocean breezes each weekend from 6-10p. The Lobby Lounge features live entertainment nightly from 7 – 11p with handcrafted cocktails along the Pacific. Karaoke Night at bashi: Saturdays guests may grab the mic at bashi's weekly karaoke night, featuring specialty cocktails worthy of applause. Saturdays | 10p – 1a. cielo point: Lounge poolside with sweeping views of the Pacific and enjoy a refreshing beverage from the Tanteo margarita cart, accompanied by DJ-selected sounds of summer. Exclusively available to resort guests on Friday – Sunday through September 25.

For more information about Terranea and to make reservations, please visit terranea.com or call (866) 261-5873.

